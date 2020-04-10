There are positives to be found even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, even in the sports world.
One of those positives is coming out of Fairmont, where Fairmont Senior sophomore Marley Washenitz has taken it upon herself to try to assist other players in terms of keeping skills sharp while still practicing social distancing.
Last Wednesday, Washenitz began her “Lock In with Marley” virtual basketball workout series, using the Zoom app to connect with other players each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 7 p.m.
“I was at my house one day and I finished a workout outside on my hoop and I realized not everyone is as lucky as me to have a hoop outside their house,” Washenitz explained. “It’s hard for some to work out every day when the gyms are closed. I was them. I went to a gym and got kicked out and went to another one and it had chains on the doors.”
And so Washenitz took matters into her own hands, using technology to connect with other players — mostly younger players — to reinforce fundamentals and conditioning from home.
“We do different workouts every day, but it’s mostly based on fundamentals,” Washenitz said. “You need to build on fundamentals during times like this. We do a lot of ball-handling. The other day we did a little bit of core and conditioning.
“We’re just hoping that this keeps growing.”
For each session, Washenitz is joined by a trainer. So far she has worked with former Fairmont State player and coach Shamgod Wells, former WVU standout and current Boston Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla and player development coaches Carl Watkins and Warren Doles.
So far, the response has been respectable, with 109 views during the first session and somewhere between 60-80 tuning in during the subsequent two sessions.
Washenitz said most of the views are coming from younger players and that the sessions have given her and the viewers a unique opportunity to connect.
“On Friday we had a competition and the winners got [Lock In with Marley] T-shirts,” Washenitz said. “A couple of kids from New York and a girl from Pennsylvania won. I messaged them about shirt sizes and things and we’ve really made connections. The New York kids and I have messaged back and forth.”
While helping others, Washenitz is still very much focused on her own game as well. Perhaps the state’s most highly recruited girls basketball player at the moment with offers from West Virginia and Virginia Tech in her pocket among others, Washenitz was also part of a six-player race for this year’s Mary Ostrowski Award. George Washington’s Kalissa Lacy eventually earned the honor.
Usually at this time of year, Washenitz is in the thick of her AAU season with the West Virginia Thunder, playing in national tournaments and getting key exposure in terms of college coaches.
But like every one else, Washenitz is making the best of a situation far beyond her control, while still striving for more from herself once her junior season begins.
“I wanted to focus on perfecting my shot and building on it,” Washenitz said. “I wanted to get better at step-backs and creating my own shots. When it comes to high school or AAU season, there are times when you have to come down and make a play.”
Washenitz understands that to get there, the work starts now. The Polar Bears’ quarterfinal loss to PikeView at the Charleston Coliseum, before the state tournament was suspended by the pandemic, also poured fuel on the offseason fire.
“We obviously didn’t finish where we wanted to finish,” Washenitz said. “But at the same time, I think it was a bit of an eye opener for girls on our team that we can’t take a few days off, we have to put in as much work as possible. There are days I go to the gym and I may not want to be there but I still go and give it my all.”