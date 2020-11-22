Former Parkersburg South girls basketball coach Scott Stephens died Saturday after losing his battle against a brain tumor.
Stephens, a 1973 graduate of Parkersburg High School, coached the Parkersburg South girls team for 13 seasons, winning Class AAA state championships in 2006, 2008 and 2013 and advancing to the title game in 2014 and 2015. He compiled a 255-87 record at South.
Stephens stepped down at South after the 2015-16 season to join his daughter Kim on the staff at Glenville State College after Kim Stephens — who played for her father on the 2006 championship team at South — was named the Pioneers’ women’s basketball head coach.
In their four seasons at Glenville, they led GSC to four Mountain East Conference regular-season titles, three MEC tournament titles and three berths in the NCAA Division II tournament. A fourth MEC title was derailed when the 2019-20 season ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.