Four Kanawha Valley teams earned rankings in the first Associated Press girls basketball poll of the season, released Tuesday.
In Class AAA, George Washington checked in at No. 4 with South Charleston landing at No. 7. Two-time defending state champion Parkersburg earned all 10 first-place votes to sit atop the rankings followed by Greenbrier East and University with Wheeling Park at fifth.
In Class AA, Nitro earned the highest ranking among Cardinal Conference teams at fifth with Winfield and Wayne coming in at sixth and seventh. Defending champion Fairmont Senior garnered seven first-place votes in earning the top spot with North Marion, Lincoln and Wyoming East following. Lincoln picked up two first-place votes with East getting one.
In Class A, St. Joseph was awarded eight first-place votes in taking the top spot with Wheeling Central getting two to sit second. Parkersburg Catholic, Summers County and Tucker County rounded out the top five.