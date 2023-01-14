It wasn’t the prettiest win for Charleston Catholic’s girls basketball team.
The Irish hit just seven field goals, but they drained 24 of 36 free throws to down Roane County 40-28 on Saturday at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.
Catholic has won three games in a row and improves to 7-3, while Roane County moves to 10-4 and has lost three of its last five after starting the season 8-1.
Irish coach Wes Hevener said bench play was effective for his team.
“I thought our bench came in and gave us good minutes,” Hevener said. “I think everybody that came in was locked in. I thought our pressure in the second half wore them down some. I thought we took better care of the basketball in the second half compared to the first, which I think led to some better shots.”
Molly Messer, who came off the bench, was critical for the Irish as she led all scorers with 14 points. She hit just one field goal — a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter — and was 11 of 14 from the line. Twelve of her 14 points were in the fourth quarter as she was 9 of 12 from the line.
“I thought Molly played great,” Hevener said. “We’ve been working with her on the defensive side, but offensively, we know what she brings to the table. I feel like the last couple of games she’s been struggling a little bit with her shot. Being able to come in and knock down a couple early free throws, I really think seeing the ball go through the basket made a big difference for her. She was big down the stretch. She’s going to be big for us moving forward.”
There were no other players with double figures on either team, but Mary Rushworth put together a strong effort as she was 8 of 12 from the line for eight points.
Hevener said free throw shooting was important against a team like Roane County, which is physical inside the paint.
“We’ve been talking about free throws,” Hevener said. “The last couple of games, we haven’t shot the ball that well from the free throw line. It’s been a point of emphasis in practice. I think it played a big role tonight as far as coming away with the win, being able to knock down free throws.”
The first half was tight as the teams traded leads and Catholic took a 14-13 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was an offensive struggle as the Irish outscored the Raiders 5-4 and Catholic had a slim 19-17 advantage after three quarters.
Catholic had just three field goals at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but Messer and Aurelia Kirby nearly doubled that within the first two minutes of the final period as they each hit a 3-pointer to give the Irish a 25-20 lead.
Messer and Rushworth then combined to go 6 of 7 from the line and Catholic had a 31-23 lead — the largest for either team up to that point — late in the fourth quarter.
Roane County was forced to foul and the Irish added on at the line. The final score of 40-28 was the largest lead of the game.
Roane County didn’t shoot much better than Catholic from the field as the Raiders had eight field goals made and shot 9 of 15 from the line. Faith Mason led the Raiders with seven points, going 5 of 8 from the line.
Hevener explained the adjustments his team made that allowed it to outscore Roane County 26-15 in the second half.
“What I see on film and what I scouted was that they play predominantly man to man [defense],” Hevener said. “They came out and they played the zone, which we kind of assumed they were going to zone us. We’ve been preparing for that.
“I think with the way they’re doing their 2-3, we were able to get some good ball movement. In the first half I think we got good looks, they just didn’t fall. I don’t think we forced a lot. We were at least pleased with that. We just made some minor tweaks at halftime to attack the zone a little bit different.”
Catholic will try to extend its win streak to four in a row as the Irish host Doddridge County on Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Charleston Catholic 40, Roane County 28
Roane County;7;6;4;11;--;28
Charleston Catholic;6;8;5;21;--;40
Roane County (10-4)
Hall 6, Tolley 4, H.Mason 4, Starcher 2, F.Mason 7, Mealy 3, Kiser 2
Charleston Catholic (7-3)
Mullen 5, Cimino 2, Kirby 6, Rushworth 8, Rahin 1, Messer 14, Skinner 4