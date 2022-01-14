WAYNE— At one point Friday night, Wayne freshman Addie Adkins released a 3-point shot and started back down the court on defense before it went through the net.
It was simply that kind of night.
Adkins scored 30 points, tying a school record with seven 3-point baskets as Class AAA No. 5 Wayne defeated reigning state champion and fourth-ranked Nitro 74-48 at Pioneer Gym.
Adkins had five of those 3s and 19 points in the first quarter alone, when the Pioneers sprinted to a 30-11 lead.
“It was the most exciting, amazing game I’ve ever played,” Adkins said. “I haven’t been shooting very well and this helped me.”
Adkins was far from alone. Wayne (8-2) made 10 of 15 3s for the contest and had three more players in double figures.
“Our team played amazing,” Adkins said. “We work so well together as a team because we’re all best friends.”
Nitro (8-2) never got out of the gate from the avalanche of Wayne baskets in the first quarter. The Wildcats got no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
A big key to the Wayne defensive effort was limiting Nitro junior Taylor Maddox to just two points.
"That was our biggest focus,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said. “We gave up too many second-chance points, but we played through foul trouble.”
Wayne had two starters with three fouls apiece at halftime, but fouls didn’t play a factor in the outcome.
“Hats off to Addie Adkins,” Nitro coach Pat Jones said. “I told my team, you leave a shooter open, that’s what they’re supposed to do, knock down shots. When we were shaking hands, I told her to ice her wrist because it has to be sore.”
Nitro was led by Emily Lancaster’s 11 points off the bench. Patricia Ward and Ava Edwards had 10 apiece.
In addition to Adkins’ 30-point outburst, Jasmine Tabor and Laneigh Brooks each had 11 while Mikayla Stacy had 10.