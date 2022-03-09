Defending champion George Washington and Capital are in the Class AAAA girls basketball state tournament, and both teams will face formidable opponents in their Thursday quarterfinal matchups at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
No. 8 George Washington (11-14) will face No. 1 Huntington (21-1) at 5:30 p.m. while No. 5 Capital (15-10) will take on No. 4 Cabell Midland (17-5) at 9 p.m.
All four teams come from the Mountain State Athletic Conference, and GW coach Jamie LaMaster knows all about Huntington’s prowess.
“Huntington High has been rated No 1 most of the year,” LaMaster said. “All year long they’ve been right there at the top. They have one loss on their record. They’ve got size, they’ve got strength. They’ve got shooters. It’s hard to find a weakness with them.”
George Washington defeated Greenbrier East 53-48 in overtime in its Region 3 co-final and has some level of momentum going into the matchup.
“The kids are gonna have to bring their effort and their energy, which these last few games they have certainly brought it, that’s why we’re in the Civic Center," LaMaster said.
George Washington's leading scorers are Finley Lohan (14.4 points per game) and Alaira Evans (11.1).
Huntington's Amara Jackson and Dionna Gray are two of the Highlanders' most prolific players. Gray was named West Virginia girls Gatorade Player of the Year on Wednesday.
Huntington and George Washington met once in the regular season and the Highlanders won 87-47 on Jan. 12.
Cabell Midland defeated the Cougars 44-43 on Feb. 16 in the only matchup between the teams this season.
"We're a confident group, I got a good group of girls," Capital coach Michael Cunningham said. "They're locked in and ready to go. I'm excited about the opportunity. This was our goal at the beginning of the season."
The Cougars have three offensive threats in Natalya Sayles (15.1 points per game), Talayah Boxley (13.6) and Kyra Brown (13.2).
Cunningham touched on Cabell Midland players.
"Cabell Midland is a real good team," Cunningham said. "They have a couple of girls, Jazmyn Wheeler is pretty tough. They have two sisters that are pretty good."
Those sisters are Rylee and Jayda Allie, who are effective shooters.