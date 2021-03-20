There were a few things George Washington didn’t do so well Saturday afternoon.
The Patriots were outrebounded by 13, committed 14 turnovers and didn’t exactly close out the game very well after taking a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. But when you can shoot it like GW can, and when you have a player like All-Stater Kalissa Lacy, some of those deficiencies tend to get washed away.
Lacy poured in 30 points and the Patriots gunned in 11 3-point field goals, but still had to hold on to earn a 62-55 victory against short-handed Woodrow Wilson in a matchup of Class AAAA top-10 teams at GW High School.
Freshman Finley Lohan added 14 points and eight rebounds for George Washington (5-2), which came into the contest ranked seventh in the state poll. Vivian Ho, a senior guard, missed just one shot and scored 10 points.
The No. 5 Flying Eagles (4-3), who were playing without four starters, including top scorer Keanti Thompson, received 21 points and eight rebounds from Jamara Walton, 17 points and 10 rebounds from Cloey Frantz and 11 points from Olivia Zolkowski.
“They came down and played, man, they really responded,’’ GW coach Jamie LaMaster said of the Flying Eagles and their plight. “I don’t think our kids responded to anything until the second half. It was almost a tale of two halves for GW.’’
Despite being short-handed due to injuries, COVID-19 tracing and other issues, Woodrow led at halftime 33-31 and was giving GW trouble inside with the 6-foot Walton. The Eagles got several second-chance opportunities off the boards and eventually won the rebounding battle 39-26.
The Patriots, though, started to clamp down on players other than Walton, and it worked. Over a span of 12 minutes of playing time between the second and fourth quarters, Walton was Woodrow’s only scorer and the Eagles’ 31-26 lead turned into a 51-40 deficit. Lacy, the reigning state player of the year, caught fire in the third quarter, making five straight shots — three of them 3s — and scoring 13 points.
“One thing we do do well, if you ask us, is shoot the ball,’’ LaMaster said. “We’ve been trying to stress defense and early on, we didn’t have any. We scrimmaged [Woodrow] and the one glaring thing we saw was rebounding. They’ve got good size down there. We can’t outjump them, so we have to out-technique them.
“But Brian [Nabors, Woodrow’s coach] does a great job of coaching his kids regardless of what cards he’s dealt.’’
George Washington kept extending its second-half lead all the way up to 56-42 with about 51/2 minutes left, but put it on cruise control perhaps a bit early. Woodrow twice shaved its deficit back to five points, the first time at 58-53 on a Frantz pull-up shot with 1:51 left. Following a timeout, the Patriots worked a play to perfection as Ho found a cutting Lacy for a layup.
Walton then rebounded her own missed shot for the Eagles with 1:08 left to make it 60-55, but Lacy was true on a pair of free throws with 44 seconds remaining to finally put it away. Nabors said his squad’s effort was much improved over Wednesday’s 73-38 loss to No. 1 Huntington during the Par Mar Stores Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State.
“I thought maybe we missed a few chippies,’’ Nabors said, “and if we could have those back, I think maybe it could be the difference in the game. But I applaud the effort. It was great team effort and our girls played their hearts out against some circumstances that were totally out of our control. I’ve never accepted a loss, but the way they played today was totally different compared to how we played against Huntington. Just a totally different team, totally different attitude.
“We’ll just have to continue to learn from our mistakes today against a quality team, one of the best teams in the state. We hung in there without really having our team, missing four starters and our leading scorer. We’ve just got to stay together and keep getting better.’’