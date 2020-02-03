ONA -- George Washington dominated from the opening tip and defeated Cabell Midland 53-39 in a girls basketball contest Monday at Cabell Midland.
Following a timeout called by George Washington coach Jamie LaMaster with 4:45 remaining in the first quarter and the Patriots holding a 6-5 lead, the Class AAA No. 6 Patriots outscored the Class AAA No. 5 Knights 25-9 through the remainder of the first half and took a 31-14 lead at halftime.
The Knights never got the deficit back under 11 points for the rest of the Mountain State Athletic Conference contest.
Rebounding was a crucial advantage for No. 6 George Washington (11-5). It limited Cabell Midland to one shot on the Knights' offensive possessions and gave itself second-chance opportunities when it had the ball. That advantage helped the Patriots overcome 18 turnovers forced by the Knights' aggressive defense.
"This is big road win for us against a team that's had a lot of success all year," LaMaster said. "We rebounded the ball well, I thought we defended fairly well. I mean, when you hold them to 39 points you've done something well.
"What I didn't like was I thought we got sped up and were chaotic at times."
Cabell Midland (13-3) lost its third straight game, all against MSAC opponents. Cabell Midland trailed George Washington 16-11 in rebounds at the end of the first half and closed that gap to 22-20 in favor of the Patriots by game's end.
The loss broke a three-way tie between the Cabell Midland, George Washington and Woodrow Wilson for second place in the MSAC.
"They've got to find their heart," Cabell Midland coach Matt Adkins said. "They played with none of it. We lost one ball game and it's like our season is over. We were playing like a family and we've got to find that again."
While the Cabell Midland's "heart" was missing on offense, its defense was successful in holding MSAC leading scorer Kalissa Lacy to 16 points in the game. While that total was enough to lead the Patriots, it was below her 26.2-point average.
"I think we came out really strong," Lacy said. "I think after halftime we got out of sync but we starting making plays to back into it and started making plays."
Cabell Midland threatened to climb back into the contest in the second half. It dwindled the Patriots' 31-14 halftime lead to 43-32 at the end of the third period, with sophomore Rylee Allie scoring her only five points of the game during that period. Freshman Jayda Allie, scored seven of her team-high nine points in the quarter.
Aamari Washington single-handedly quashed the rally to start the fourth period for George Washington when she scored a field goal and was fouled. Although she missed the foul shot, she collected her own rebound -- one of six she had in the game -- and scored two more of her six points to restore the 17-point lead.
Lacy then answered with a field goal for the Patriots that gave it its largest lead of the game at 19 points.
In the midst of a stretch of seven consecutive away games, George Washington will play at MSAC leader Parkersburg on Friday. Cabell Midland will host St. Albans on Thursday in an opportunity to snap its losing streak.