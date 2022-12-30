Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GW’s Finley Lohan dribbles the ball while guarded by Washington’s Lexi Adams (left) during Friday’s game between the teams at George Washington High.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

George Washington’s girls basketball team earned its second win in a row before welcoming the new year.

George Washington had some hiccups but ultimately earned a 56-38 win over Washington on Friday at George Washington High.

