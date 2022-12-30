George Washington’s girls basketball team earned its second win in a row before welcoming the new year.
George Washington had some hiccups but ultimately earned a 56-38 win over Washington on Friday at George Washington High.
It was George Washington’s first game in 10 days as GW (2-2) last played on Dec. 20 when it beat Parkersburg 78-70 at home for its first win of the season.
Washington (3-2) was coming off its second game in the Kanawha Valley in as many days as Washington downed Capital 56-20 on Thursday to establish a three-game winning streak.
George Washington and coach Jamie LaMaster spoiled that streak Friday and LaMaster said it was a good showing after his team’s long layoff.
“It’s always good because when you’re out of school over Christmas [break] you get out of routine a little bit,” LaMaster said. “You don’t have your normal school day. We took a couple days off but it was good to get back in the gym and get a win.”
GW’s Zaniah Zellous led all scorers with 21 points and Finley Lohan had 18 points for George Washington.
For Washington, Addison Skinner led the way with 11 points and Miriangelis Rivera tallied 10 points.
George Washington jumped out to a 6-0 lead which turned into a 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
To start the second period, George Washington went on a 6-0 run led by two baskets by Lohan and a putback by Zellous to give GW a 25-8 lead.
After another Zellous basket made the score 27-10 in favor of GW later in the second quarter, Washington put together a 10-2 run to close out the first half and GW had a 29-20 lead at intermission.
In the second half, Washington came out firing as Michaela Michaels hit a 3-pointer and Lexi Adams drained a layup to send Washington a 5-0 run making the score 31-25 GW.
Lohan, Zellous and Nasiya Smith answered for GW as they combined for all 13 of their team’s third quarter points and GW had a 44-29 lead heading into the fourth.
“We just made some shots and started playing harder on defense,” Zellous said about her team taking control of the game back. “I feel like once we started getting a couple of shots in that’s when our momentum got going.”
In the fourth, GW got out to its largest lead of the night after Macie Mallory hit a 3-pointer to make it 54-31 and GW cruised to victory.
Smith hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points for GW.
GW was 10 of 18 from the free throw line while Washington was 0 of 4.
LaMaster wants to see more consistency in games to come.
“We’re kind of streaky at times,” LaMaster said. “I’d like to see us finish around the rim a little bit. I know that we’re drawing a lot of attention down there but overall I think this team is going to play their way into it. We get out there and work and do things like this, it’s good for us.”
LaMaster, who is known for scheduling out of state opponents or opponents from different parts of the state, was grateful Washington made the trip to the area to play George Washington and Capital.
“It was always nice to play an unfamiliar opponent that is still in West Virginia,” LaMaster said. “We just don’t see a lot of the [eastern] panhandle. They kind of stay up in that area and maybe in the northern part of the state. They worked out a deal to come down and play Capital and us. We’re more than happy to have them. We appreciate them making that drive.”
George Washington has played just four games this season. To start 2023, the Patriots are set to play 12 games in January, nine of which will be on the road. That 12-game slate starts with a Jan. 3 matchup at South Charleston with tip scheduled for 7 p.m.