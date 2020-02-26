If George Washington wasn’t aware the postseason had started, St. Albans reminded the Patriots in a hurry.
But after weathering the storm early, host GW surged late behind the sharp shooting that has been the key to the Patriots’ success all season.
GW hit 12 3-pointers and settled in after a shaky first quarter to pull away for an 80-51 win over the Red Dragons in a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinal on Wednesday.
With the win, the Patriots (14-9) will host South Charleston (16-6) in a sectional title tilt at 7 p.m. Friday. The Black Eagles took care of Capital 57-43 in the section’s other semifinal on Wednesday.
In the early going at GW, it was all the Patriots could do to keep up with the torrid pace St. Albans was setting. The Red Dragons led by as many as nine points and carried a 21-20 advantage into the second stanza.
But as St. Albans (8-15) cooled off, the Patriots continued to force the issue and slowly ran away.
“This time of year teams are fighting for their basketball lives and to try and beat a team three times and a team that’s getting better and a coach that’s coaching them hard is tough,” GW coach Jamie LaMaster said. “I thought their pressure sped us up but as the game went we talked about maintaining discipline and composure. I thought we showed that in the second half and we started hitting some shots and they cooled off a little bit.”
The Patriots shot 50 percent from both the floor (29 for 58) and from the 3-point line (12 for 24). Kalissa Lacy buried five triples en route to a game-high 29 points and added eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Kiersten Eggleton was a force early for St. Albans, scoring 17 points in the first half, but was limited to just two free throws in the second as George Washington adjusted and the Red Dragons struggled to find her on the inside.
“We didn’t change the defense but we changed the alignment inside,” LaMaster said. “We didn’t communicate in the first half and we talked about that at halftime too.”
“I told them in the second half, ‘We’ve got to go to [Eggleton],’” St. Albans coach Shayna Gore said. “And we went maybe the whole second half four times to her and she’d just throw something up and wasn’t under control. But it happens.”
GW’s first flurry came across the first and second quarters as the Patriots went on a 14-4 run to grab their first lead with just over six minutes left until halftime. The Red Dragons stayed in contact until a closing 7-2 run gave GW a 42-35 lead at the break.
But after the half, GW’s Vivian Ho and Lacy hit back-to-back buckets and, after an Eggleton free throw, Lacy, Mary Lyle Smith and Aamyah Washington strung together three straight buckets to push the lead to 53-36. From there, St. Albans didn’t get it under 13 again.
“We just didn’t come out ready to play in the third quarter,” Gore said. “Our transition defense wasn’t very good in the second half. We weren’t boxing out, we weren’t moving the ball on offense — we weren’t doing the things we were doing in the first quarter.”
The Patriots will try to avenge a 51-45 loss to SC in the regular season, a game in which Lacy did not play. No matter what, both teams will move on to regional co-finals, where four of the top seven teams in Class AAA will be pitted against each other. Greenbrier East was ranked at No. 3 in the final AP poll with Woodrow Wilson at No. 4, GW at No. 5 and South Charleston at No. 7.
So the battle Friday will be for home court, and it’s one that’s tough to get a read on, judging by the regular season.
“We’ve both had success all year, we’ve both had adversity, and the last two years it’s hard to get a good read cuz both teams haven’t been healthy either way,” LaMaster said. “They’re awfully good defensively and there’s a couple of kids you have to attempt to slow down and hope that your kids play well.”
Lauren Harmison scored 16 points for GW with Ho adding 11 points and seven assists. Emma Parsons scored 11 points for the Red Dragons.