Girls basketball teams around the Kanawha Valley and West Virginia may have noticed a 6-foot-2 sophomore who now starts for George Washington.
That sophomore is Zaniah Zellous and she is making a name for herself with the Patriots through four games this season.
Zellous, who transferred to GW from Linsly before the school year, is averaging 21.3 points per game with 15.75 rebounds per game 19 blocks (5.25 per game) and 1.25 steals per game.
Zellous was a big part of GW's 56-38 win over Washington on Friday at home as she led all scorers with 21 points and tallied 18 rebounds for a double-double.
Zellous thinks she fits in well with her new team.
"I think I'm fitting in pretty well," Zellous said. "I'm just trying to use my length and my height, block some shots, rebound, just help out."
It's clear that the young player has the ability to carry the team. In a Dec. 14 loss to St. Albans, Zellous scored 28 of GW's 42 points. Zellous had to step into a leadership as an underclassman but she's happy to do it, especially with the support of junior teammate Finley Lohan.
"It's good, I like being a leader," Zellous said. "I need to step up, especially for next year and I feel like the more I play that role the more we can win, especially with Finley playing as a very good leader for my team."
Though she can score, Zellous said baskets aren't the premier part of her game.
"I take pride in blocking shots and just rising over people," Zellous said.
GW coach Jamie LaMaster said Zellous is a game changer.
"She's a shot changer, she's a rim protector," LaMaster said. "I know that she gets blocks here and there but most of the time she just walls up and is big. She affects so many shots, it's hard for them to get clean looks down there. The good thing is we're playing a lot of young kids. It's a relatively young team but this is nothing but good for them."
The Patriots are 2-2 so far, having just played four games in the month of December. To start 2023, the Patriots are set to play 12 games in January, nine of which will be on the road.
Zellous thinks the team will be alright.
"I think we'll do pretty good," Zellous said. "We have a lot of work to do but I think we'll wind up doing alright."
That 12-game slate starts with a Jan. 3 matchup at South Charleston with tip scheduled for 7 p.m.