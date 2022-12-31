Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

gw washington6
Buy Now

GW's Zaniah Zellous (right) looks to shoot around Washington's Ariyana Hairston during Friday's game between the teams at George Washington High.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Girls basketball teams around the Kanawha Valley and West Virginia may have noticed a 6-foot-2 sophomore who now starts for George Washington. 

That sophomore is Zaniah Zellous and she is making a name for herself with the Patriots through four games this season. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.