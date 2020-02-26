WAYNE — In each of the past three seasons, Nitro’s season has ended inside the four walls of Pioneer Gym at Wayne High School. Even earlier this season, the Wildcats suffered a loss to Wayne in the final seconds.
But Baylee Goins had other thoughts Wednesday night as Nitro secured a 68-66 win over Wayne in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 girls basketball semifinals.
After making just one shot in the first quarter, Goins rattled off 41 in the final three frames, tallying a game-high 44 in the win.
“It’s all heart. You’ve gotta hustle and give it everything you got if you want to come out with the win,” Goins said.
Wildcats’ coach Pat Jones praised Goins and several others who showed up in big moments throughout the night, and said the team accomplished everything it set out to do against the Pioneers.
“We prepared for this game for a week and a half now. We knew what we were coming into and knew what we had to do to win and set goals in the locker room at the beginning of the game and I think we met every one of those tonight,” Jones said.
In the beginning, it looked like Nitro might not accomplish any of those goals, falling behind by as many a 20 points in the opening frame as Wayne ran the floor with ease and dominated in nearly every statistical category.
The Pioneers opened the game with a 14-point scoring run before Goins broke it with her first field goal of the game. That would be one of only two makes for Nitro, which trailed 23-5 heading into the second quarter.
Then Goins started to heat up and there wasn’t much Wayne could do to stop her. She scored 16 of Nitro’s 22 points in the second quarter. Wayne still led at the break, but the lead had been trimmed in half.
The success the Pioneers had running the floor in the early going would be it’s demise before and after halftime. As Wayne continued to push the floor, a flurry of turnovers soon followed, which led to easy baskets in transition for the Wildcats.
“We got the lead by pushing the ball. Sometimes when you push the ball at that pace, you turn the ball over because you’re playing at a faster pace,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said. “While we don’t want those turnovers, you’ve to learn to live with those things sometimes.”
Ten turnovers in the first half and seven in the second made it almost impossible for the Pioneers to establish any kind of rhythm after the first quarter ended.
But to say Wayne lost the game and Nitro didn’t win it wouldn’t be doing the Wildcats’ justice.
Jones said one area where the team has been lacking is endurance. Nitro took a different approach in practice in the days leading up to the matchup, one he says paid off.
“We didn’t pick up a ball at all last week. We ran every day until Friday. A lot of up-and-backs, bleachers, a lot of drills,” he said. “They didn’t touch a basketball because it was all about conditioning.If we want to be a state tournament team we’ve got to be in better shape.”
The Wildcats took their first lead when Wayne’s Haley Wallace picked up her fourth personal foul and left the floor with under two minutes left in the game.
With the Pioneers’ best defender on the bench, the offense spread out for the visitors. Haley Carroll made two timely 3-pointers in the second half and connected on two crucial free throws to extend the Nitro lead to two possessions with one minute left, far enough ahead to secure the victory.
“We didn’t make foul shots when we needed to, turned the ball over at key times and when those things happen, it’s on me,” Williamson said. “You’ve got to be able to win games when you’re up by 20.”
The win earned Nitro a spot in the section title game against Winfield Friday night. The Generals swept the regular-season series with Nitro.
“Another tall task but we’re prepared,” Jones said. “We’ll go to practice tomorrow and watch some film from this game and then some on Winfield to see what we can do differently this time around.”