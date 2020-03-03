Both South Charleston and Greenbrier East were ranked in the top 10 in the state entering their Class AAA Region 3 co-final on Tuesday, but for one of them it would mark the end of a great season.
The Spartans controlled most of the game and held off the Black Eagles as Greenbrier East punched its ticket to the state tournament with a 53-43 victory in front of a packed house at South Charleston.
With the victory, No. 3 Greenbrier East (21-4) will play next week at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in the State quarterfinals. No. 7 South Charleston ends its season at 17-7.
“We feel fortunate but it’s a blessing to get back to the state tournament,” Greenbrier East coach Jim Justice said. “We had four great teams in our region and it’s not really fair in a lot of ways.
“Any one of those four teams deserve and ought to be in the state tournament and only two of them can go. That makes it awfully tough. To get a win in South Charleston is tough.”
South Charleston coach Gary Greene agreed on the tough Region 3 that also featured top-10 teams in No. 5 George Washington and No. 4 Woodrow Wilson.
“When you have four teams in the top seven, only two can go,” Greene said. “ It’s so jam-packed in this region. I was hoping we would play a little better today. I told our girls to keep their heads up and that they have nothing to be ashamed about. We had a great season.”
The Black Eagles shot poorly from the floor, shooting just 25 percent for the game (14 for 56) as opposed to 50 percent shooting for Greenbrier East (20 for 40).
“That’s probably the worst we have shot in a while but that’s the way it is,” Greene said. “You keep thinking the shots are going to fall. When you shoot 25 percent at home, it makes it tough. We just missed a lot of open shots, and those are shots we have been making.”
SC jumped out to an 11-5 lead midway through the first quarter before Greenbrier East cut the deficit to two entering the second quarter. The Black Eagles went cold in the second quarter, only scoring six points and falling behind 24-19 at halftime.
Greenbrier East led by four but started to take control, going on an 8-0 run to take a commanding 39-27 lead over the Black Eagles with 1:32 left in the third quarter.
The Black Eagles didn’t quit though, ending the third quarter on a 7-1 run of their own to cut the Spartans' lead down to just six at 40-34 entering the fourth quarter.
SC kept fouling Greenbrier East, sending the Spartans to the free-throw line repeatedly, and they only connected on 5 for 11 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. However, the Black Eagles could only cut the lead down to five at 44-39 with 6:09 left.
“These kids won’t quit and have a ton of heart,” Greene said. “I’ve seen games when they were freshmen and we were getting beat by 20 or 30 points with seconds left on the clock and were still diving on the floor.”
The SC defense did a good job limiting state Player of the Year candidate Haley McClure to just nine points, but Greenbrier East got good contributions elsewhere, including 19 points from sophomore guard Amya Damon and 10 points from Emma Dotson.
“Those two were great, “Justice said. “Amya is a really special player. After halftime, we posted her at the foul line and let her take the ball one-on-one to the basket. She was able to get a lot of foul shots.
“Haley is a superstar but they were keying on her hard tonight. It made it really tough on her. We’ve never been a team to be one-dimensional. You can’t do that in basketball.”
Damon was happy to be able to contribute as much as she did to help lead the Spartans back to the state tournament.
“Going back to the state tournament feels amazing,” Damon said. “I wouldn’t want to get there with anybody else. It’s not just one person. It’s a team effort. Coach told me to get the job done and I just tried to get to the basket.”
Myra Cuffee was the lone double-figure scorer for SC with 19 points but was held to just 6 for 22 from the floor. Maliha Witten added nine points and eight rebounds for the Black Eagles.