FAIRLEA -- George Washington coach Jamie LaMaster knew he was playing with house money in the Patriots' Class AAAA Region 3 co-final at Greenbrier East Wednesday.
Nobody expected the young Patriots to be where they were, with two junior starters and a handful of sophomores and freshmen playing out the string on rare sub-.500 season.
The pot grew as George Washington hung around, and in overtime LaMaster and the Patriots drew the equivalent of a royal flush.
Kierstyn Fore hit a baseline 3-pointer to put George Washington up 48-45, and after Greenbrier East hit just 1 of 4 free throws, Finley Lohan had a big layup and George Washington went on to a 53-48 victory.
“Even in this game I’m playing with house money in the region final,” LaMaster said as the Patriots cut down the nets and celebrated the Region 3 title. “Now to win it and get them [to the state tournament], I’m really playing with house money. We’ve got extra money in the pockets. Whatever happens in Charleston is Charleston. We made it to Charleston. That’s all these kids understand and know.”
It was a dejecting loss for East (17-8), which defeated GW by 15-point and 5-point margins in the regular season.
The Spartans weren’t helped by the fact that leading scorer Cadence Stewart, who was held in check most of the night by Lohan, fouled out near the end of regulation. Stewart scored 12 points off 4-of-10 shooting.
“It takes a lot out of your sails,” Greenbrier East coach Jim Justice said of losing Stewart to fouls. “You need a ball handler; you need a lot of things she brings to the table. That made it tough, that made it really tough.”
Down 28-26 at the half, the Spartans rebounded to take the lead on an Allie Dunford 3-pointer and the score was knotted twice at 33 and 35.
But a pair of Dunford baskets around a Brooke Davis free throw gave the Spartans a 40-35 lead.
It was defense that brought the Spartans back in the second half.
“We came out in the second half in a 3-2 [zone defense] and found something that was pretty fruitful for us,” Justice said,
The Spartans maintained that five-point lead until the last 1:34, when Fore hit a 3-pointer and Alaira Evans hit a basket with 22.7 seconds left.
East had a chance but misfired, sending the game to overtime.
That’s when Fore came up with the big corner 3-pointer and Lohan continued her stellar evening with a basket and closed it out making 3 of 4 free throws.
“The biggest shot of the game was Kierstyn out of the corner,” LaMaster said. “I kept stressing to them if you are open in this situation, we need points. If you’re going to carry the check you better put it in the bank. You’ve got to go with confidence man, there can’t be any stroking the ball, just let it go. And fortunately, it went in.”
Greenbrier East scored just 10 points in the fourth quarter and four-minute overtime.
Greenbrier East attempted 15 more shots than George Washington and also won the battle of boards, outrebounding GW 51-40, including 20-9 on the offensive glass.
“We could have made a lot better decisions,” Justice said. “Shot selection, our defensive position. But I give [GW] a lot of credit. They’ve been a good team all year long. They came in here and really battled. I always love the games against Jamie. He’s a good coach and he's fun to coach against. This is tough.”
“A lot of that was their second and third opportunities and they played a little faster than we did,” LaMaster said of the shot differential.
Lohan finished with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. Fore had 14 points and Evans had nine points and eight rebounds.
Dunford led the Spartans with 14 points and Layla Pence had 12 rebounds.
LaMaster’s squad will be the No. 8 seed and it will meet No. 1 Huntington, a Mountain State Athletic Conference opponent, next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
“I could care less, I want to be there,” LaMaster said. “There are a whole lot of teams who would say, 'I’ll take the eight seed, coach.' It’s important to get them there, especially for these freshmen. Let them experience it.”