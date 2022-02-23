George Washington may not sport the same kind of shooters it had last season, but the Patriots had just enough firepower to make it to the sectional championship game Wednesday evening.
Finley Lohan turned in a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds and GW put up 33 second-half points to secure a 53-43 victory against South Charleston in a Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinal at George Washington High School.
The win sends the No. 2 seed Patriots (8-13) into Friday’s 7 p.m. sectional finals at No. 1 seed Capital, which dispatched Riverside 63-29 on Wednesday in the other semifinal. Both teams then advance to next week’s regional co-finals, with the winner of Friday’s game playing at home in the regional and the loser hitting the road.
It certainly wasn’t easy for GW on Wednesday, especially when the 18-point lead it held in the final moments of the third quarter was shaved down to 35-31 with 5:33 remaining in the game on a running shot by SC’s Sidney Harris.
The Patriots, who started out the game 2 of 9 at the free-throw line, were able to hit 9 of their final 13 foul shots to keep some distance against the Black Eagles (10-12).
“We didn’t make very many,’’ GW coach Jamie LaMaster said of his team’s free throws, “but I thought we did a good job of making them down the stretch.’’
LaMaster was glad his team was able to find the range as the game went along. After shooting only 33% in the first half on their field goals, the Patriots improved to 45% in the second half, enabling them to maintain their 20-15 halftime advantage. It was a far sight better than their first meeting against SC, when they fell 42-30 and didn’t score a single point until midway into the second quarter.
“We’ve been a 3-point shooting team all year and we know we’re not going to make them all,’’ LaMaster said, “but the wide-open ones, we’ve got to get a few more of them. Last year, we shot over 40% [on 3-pointers] and we got a little spoiled. But this group has been working on it and taking the extra time. We will take a lot of shots.’’
South Charleston, which fell behind 7-0 at the outset and was down 34-18 late in the third quarter, went on a 13-1 run between the third and fourth periods to get back into contention.
Natalie Smith scored all nine of her points in the final nine minutes for SC after Harris tallied 11 of her team-high 16 in the first half.
The Black Eagles were still within 44-38 with 2:45 left when Smith sank a 3 from the right corner, but GW converted 8 of its final 10 free throws to finally lock it up.
“My team, we go hard every minute of every game,’’ said SC coach Karley Walker. “That’s the thing I’m most proud of these kids for. We play hard, and we’re not ever going to give it up.
“That’s not my style and it’s not going to be my team’s style, either. We have that expectation every day to come in and get better, and we did that. We improved every single game. The difference tonight is that GW outexecuted us. That was the difference in the game.’’
LaMaster said switching defenses played a large role in helping his team prevail Wednesday.
“We lot a lot of man that first game [against SC],’’ LaMaster said, “and this game, we switched to zone. I think was effective.
“But there are things we’ve got to get better at -- boxing out and rebounding better. Credit to the kids. Tonight was an elimination game and to beat a team that beat us once, we did a nice job to survive this one and advance to Friday.’’
Lohan was the only GW player to score in double figures. Siya Smith added eight points and Kensy Thomas and Alaira Evans each grabbed eight rebounds for the Patriots.
For SC, Desire’e Thomas scored eight points, Smith brought down 13 rebounds and Harris eight. The Black Eagles fashioned a 42-39 edge off the boards.
“We lost six, seven seniors from last year,’’ Walker said, “so this is definitely a rebuilding season. But I think we’ve done fantastic this year from where we started to now.’’