HUNTINGTON -- There will be some braggin' rights on the line amongst friends on the hill at George Washington High School this week.
The inaugural WV-KY Border Battle is a girls basketball event that brings together three West Virginia teams and three Kentucky teams to take part in high-level action.
It is an event that George Washington coach Jamie LaMaster thinks could become an annual staple for the Patriots' program after coming together late in the 2021 scheduling season.
"We came up with the idea of the Border Battle and it just kind of popped for us," LaMaster said. "We just took it from there and ran with it and now, we're ready to go, baby."
LaMaster and his staff came up with the event as a way to bring visibility to the area.
In addition to LaMaster's own Finley Lohan garnering Division I looks, the event features Boyd County's Audrey Biggs and Russell's Shaelyn Steele -- each of whom have 10-plus Division I offers, which include Marshall.
LaMaster knows that with Division I talent on the floor, the potential for college coaches to see other players on-hand is enhanced, which aids all competing teams who have players looking to make their mark on the collegiate scene.
"There's going to be a lot of kids in this gym over two days with Division I offers and those with Division II offers, too," LaMaster said. "It's going to be a nice event -- one that we hope brings college coaches and offers kids some exposure."
Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said one of the great things about the event is that it is local, which limits travel costs and uncertainty while also providing strong non-traditional competition for his team.
"It keeps us local so we don't have to travel over Christmas break, but we still get to face good competition," Fraley said. "With COVID right now, it's tough to plan an out-of-town trip because you never know when you'll get canceled. It really made sense."
The Lions have experience against West Virginia competition, having hosted George Washington as part of the Boyd County Roundball Classic earlier this year.
While the games are non-traditional in nature, the players within it are all good friends, making it somewhat of a Christmas get-together for a group that spends spring and summer together on the AAU circuit.
"Between our schools here and those schools in Kentucky, you're talking an hour or hour-and-a-half away max," LaMaster said. "They know each other and see each other, they are on travel teams together and it's a good for them and their parents to spend some time together while making each other better."
Competition begins on Wednesday at 3 p.m. with Woodrow Wilson meeting Russell. The Flying Eagles feature the senior tandem of Olivia Ziolowski and Adrianna Law while Steele joins Bella Quinn and Hannah Sanders in leading the Red Devils.
At 5 p.m., Capital takes on Fraley's Boyd County team, which is led by Biggs and Taylor Bartrum. The Cougars are led by Talayah Boxley, Natalyia Sayles and Mya Toombs.
The 7 p.m. matchup has George Washington hosting Belfry, which is led by Cushi Fletcher (15.1 points per game) and Jenna Sparks (10.4 points, 13.1 rebounds per game).
"You know, GW, Capital, [Woodrow Wilson] are all [Mountain State Athletic Conference] schools so let's bring them together with some Kentucky schools that we have connections with," LaMaster said. "I just think it's going to be a first-class event with high-talent level."
Thursday's final day features two games, with Capital facing Belfry (Ky.) at 5 p.m. before George Washington and Boyd County face off for the second time this season at 7 p.m.