George Washington senior guard Kalissa Lacy has been selected as the Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year for a second straight season.
The 5-foot-10 Lacy, who has signed with Morehead State, averaged 22.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals this season for the Patriots (14-4), who earned the No. 3 seed in the Class AAAA state tournament and reached the semifinal round at the Charleston Coliseum.
Lacy was also chosen as the Mary Ostrowski Award winner during the 2019-20 season as the top player in West Virginia.
Matt Adkins of MSAC champion and Class AAAA state runner-up Cabell Midland was selected as the conference’s coach of the year. The Knights went 14-4, earned the No. 2 seed in the state tournament and advanced to the championship game for the first time in program history.
Two players each from state champion Huntington and runner-up Midland were placed on the All-MSAC first team — Dionna Gray and Imani Hickman of the Highlanders and Autumn Lewis and Jazmyn Wheeler of the Knights.
The remaining first-team honorees are: Maliha Witten (South Charleston), Sydney Meredith (Spring Valley), Sierra Mason (Parkersburg) and Talayah Boxley (Capital).