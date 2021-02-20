There’s little doubt that George Washington’s Kalissa Lacy and Nitro’s Baylee Goins are two of the state’s top players. Perhaps even the two best.
They finished last season among the top three athletes considered for player of the year honors in West Virginia (along with Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz) prior to Lacy capturing the award. They were also among the state’s leading scorers, Goins at 26.0 points per game and Lacy at 24.6.
Each player, now entering her senior season, stands 5-foot-9 and each is obviously considered the focal point of the offense as their respective Kanawha Valley teams strive to get to the state tournament in this highly compressed season of less than two months.
They’ve got so much in common, so why are they such different players? Spend some time around them and you’ll catch the contrasts.
Lacy, a shooting guard, began her career as a spot-up shooter, but lately has added maneuvers off the dribble and has even become a force at the front of GW’s pressure defense, getting 13 steals in a game last season against Wheeling Park, at the time ranked No. 1 in Class AAA.
Goins, a point guard, serves as her team’s primary ball-handler and is probably the more complete player, though she flashes some freelance in her game compared to Lacy’s disciplined approach. Off the court, Goins is soft-spoken and Lacy quite the talker.
They may go about it in dissimilar ways, but they both get the job done.
“We’re two different players,’’ Goins said, “but we both are good players. We just play different. We both play our own way.’’
Even though they compete at high schools about 16 miles apart and in different classifications (GW is AAAA this season, Nitro AAA), the two are friends and quite familiar with each other’s game, having played together recently on the West Virginia Thunder AAU team, and “probably since the second grade’’ at other levels, according to Lacy.
Lacy even attended Nitro’s Class AA Region 4 co-final game at Lincoln County last season to watch the Wildcats rally from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a 78-69 win and secure their first state tournament berth since 2007. Goins poured in 45 points in that contest.
“I just admire how she can take over the game,’’ Lacy said. “I was at her regional final game and they were down, but came back and she got some good buckets and really just kind of took over the game and showed what she could do.’’
Goins likes the way Lacy can shred opposing defenses with her perimeter shooting.
“I admire how she can shoot the 3 ball consistently,’’ Goins said. “It’s always straight and it always looks like it’s going in. I feel like every time she shoots the 3, it’s going in. It’s always a good shot.’’
Another thing that separates the two is Lacy’s athletic workload. She’s a decorated athlete in four sports, also finding the time to compete in soccer, softball and swimming, which like basketball is a winter sport. Goins is strictly a basketball junkie.
“She’s a special athlete,’’ GW coach Jamie LaMaster said of Lacy, “a genuine four-sport athlete — one I haven’t seen around the Valley in a long, long time, and there have been some great ones. She’s a really, really special talent, and you just don’t see that anymore because when you play four sports, you’ve got to do two at the same time. So many kids specialize, it’s an extraordinary thing. Plus, she’s a 4.0-plus kid in the classroom.’’
Lacy has worked diligently on developing her game the past four years and finished last season averaging seven assists, six rebounds and six steals. In November, she signed with the basketball program at Division I Morehead State.
“When she first came to me,’’ LaMaster said, “she was primarily a 3-point shooter, and I’ve just watched her progress mentally and progress physically. And her defense has picked up, too. She’s so long that we put her at the front of the press and now she can defend as well. She’s just a team player and she’s really produced in whatever sport it is. It’s no coincidence that the teams she’s on have success, not just in the regular season but throughout the postseason.’’
While Lacy played in the 2018 AAA state tournament with GW, Goins actually got in a game at the 2020 AA state tournament before it was shut down by COVID-19 back in March. She scored 26 points in a 63-55 loss to Lincoln in the quarterfinals, capping a postseason run in which she averaged 34.6 points in five games. Besides the 45 she put up against Lincoln County, she also tallied 44 points in a sectional final win at Wayne.
“We feel like if we’re down and the rest of the team’s not where we want it to be, she’ll put the team on her back and take over,’’ said Nitro coach Pat Jones. “She knows if we’re going to make it to the next level, it’ll be her that helps push the team and carry the team there.
“It’s not so much me telling her she has to do it; she knows she has to do it, but at the same time, she’s one of most unselfish ballplayers I’ve ever coached. If called on, she does it. If not, she makes sure everybody gets the ball in their hands.’’
Goins and Nitro see a lot of junk defenses in an effort to limit her output, but she relishes the chance to defeat those tactics. Besides her 26-point scoring, she averaged 7.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 3.6 steals last season.
“The thing I like about double teams,’’ Goins said, “is that it can be a good thing and a bad thing. They could get us with that, but really it should just open up the rest of my team. Leave them open and let me get them the ball and let them make something happen with it if I’m double-teamed.
“When I’m thinking double team, I’m thinking that somebody’s got to be open, so I’ve just got to make a play and find the open players and trust my teammates.’’
Jones said Goins’ confidence and composure play big roles in her success against junk defenses.
“We just tell her to stay composed,’’ Jones said. “She’s going to see double teams, triple teams, she sees everything. But it’s her composure, the way she handles herself on the court — she doesn’t let it get to her. She doesn’t show it so that the other team realizes it. She really just lets her game speak for itself. She doesn’t go out and run her mouth or try to show off. For a high school kid, she stays very composed.’’
Goins also intends to play in college, but has not yet made any decisions. She had emergency surgery to remove her appendix in January, but despite losing 10 pounds at the time is “back to her old self,’’ according to Jones.
A double treat awaits area fans on April 7 when they can catch both Lacy and Goins on the same floor. The friends and All-Staters are scheduled to meet when GW visits Nitro that day.