As five Kanawha Valley teams do battle Saturday at the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions at the South Charleston Community Center, a couple more will fight to continue their seasons.
Sectional play officially kicks off Saturday with Herbert Hoover (Class AA Region 2 Section 2) and Buffalo (Class A Region 4 Section 2) both playing win-or-go-home contests. The third-seeded Huskies will host sixth-seeded Clay County at 7 p.m. and the Bison, seeded fifth, will take on No. 4 Van at noon at Hurricane High School.
The Hoover-Clay winner advances to play No. 2 Braxton County while the victor of the Buffalo-Van game will meet top-seeded St. Joseph.
One of the Kanawha Valley’s top scorers will put not only her season but her prep career on the line as Hoover’s Allison Dunbar begins her final postseason. Dunbar enters the postseason averaging 22.3 points.
It has been a slow, steady climb for the Huskies, who posted a 15-7 regular-season record. Dunbar will continue her career at Concord next season, but for now, Hoover coach John Vencill said Dunbar and her teammates have a few goals in mind.
“The girls are definitely a little more locked in, it’s serious now,” Vencill said. “She’s such a natural leader with the team and that has progressed tremendously over the four years that she’s been here. She’s ready.”
This season, Dunbar eclipsed 1,500 points for her career and became the school’s all-time leading scorer on either the boys or girls side. The Huskies also finished over .500 for the first time in her career.
But that doesn’t mean Hoover’s lone senior or her teammates are ready to rest on their laurels quite yet.
“We’re prepared well, we’ve probably had the best practices this week that we’ve had this year,” Vencill said. “We’re not overlooking anyone.”
To make some additional noise, Hoover will first have to maneuver past Clay on Saturday, a team the Huskies beat 56-24 in the regular season. Should Hoover survive, it will set up a date at second-seeded Braxton County on Tuesday.
Braxton, Hoover and No. 1 seed Lewis County were in the mix all season for the section’s top seed. Lewis (12-10) got the nod based largely on two head-to-head wins over Braxton (16-6), while Hoover didn’t play either. As the top two seeds, Braxton and Lewis each received a first-round sectional bye.
Like the Huskies, the Eagles pack some star power, primarily in 6-foot-2 senior center Jocelyn Abraham, who averages 23.1 points and 9.6 rebounds. Abraham would certainly pose a significant problem for the Huskies, who are undersized and often at a disadvantage on the glass.
While Vencill insisted his team’s focus is on Saturday, he did speculate on what a matchup with a rested Braxton squad in Flatwoods would entail.
“We’d go out there and do our best — throw two or three or four players at [Abraham], however many people we’d have to,” Vencill said. “She’s a great player and dribbles the ball well for a girl that is that tall.”
The Minutemaids will await the winner of No. 5 Roane County and No. 4 Nicholas County, also on Tuesday. The sectional final is slated for Friday at the highest remaining seed.
After Buffalo and Van do battle on Saturday, No. 6 Sherman will take on No. 3 Tolsia followed by a matchup between No. 7 Hannan and No. 2 Tug Valley. Semifinals will be held on Tuesday and the championship tilt on Thursday, all at Hurricane High School.
Also in the area, Class AA Region 4 Section 2 gets underway Saturday as No. 5 Scott plays No. 4 Logan at Chapmanville and No. 6 Man takes on No. 3 Lincoln County at Logan. Top-seeded Chapmanville awaits the Scott-Logan winner on Tuesday with second-seeded Mingo Central lining up to play the Man-Lincoln County survivor. The section’s title tilt will be held on Friday, with sites for the semifinals and final yet to be determined. All games in the section are held at a neutral site.