HURRICANE — Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas and Spring Valley coach Bo Miller have faced each other enough times to know what each team is going to bring to the table.
Both teams are going to come with pressure and the team that wins is often the team that handles pressure the best.
On Wednesday night, Spring Valley brought pressure first, but the Highlanders brought it best, using a 1-3-1 half-court trap to turn the game around and erase a 19-point third-quarter deficit en route to an 88-74 win over the Timberwolves in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinals at Hurricane High School.
With the win, Huntington (16-7) advances to the sectional title game against Cabell Midland at 7 p.m. Friday. Midland eliminated Hurricane 71-42 in Wednesday’s nightcap.
“It’s a typical Huntington High-Spring Valley game,” Lucas said. “The kids all know each other and Bo and I know each other. We know what to expect. It’s just about who gets it done.”
Early on, it appeared that team would be Spring Valley as the Timberwolves used their pressure to build a 19-point lead midway through the third quarter.
That’s when La’Tahia Jackson and Ravyn Goodson went to work to get the Highlanders back into the contest.
Goodson knocked down consecutive 3-pointers to jump-start a 14-0 run that got the deficit down to two possessions and give the Highlanders momentum.
With Spring Valley in a bit of shock, Jackson took over down low, outworking Spring Valley (12-11) to loose balls and getting to the rim while finishing in traffic.
Jackson, who finished with 22 points, converted a three-point play early in the fourth quarter to give Huntington its first lead since the opening stages of the second quarter.
Jackson said the difference was the Highlanders continuing to believe in the comeback attempt.
“We just keep pushing,” Jackson said. “We’re a good team and can beat anybody, honestly. When we all work together and play hard, we get the job done. We just get in these grooves and take over the game.”
Spring Valley’s Sydney Meredith was able to answer with a pair of 3-pointers that briefly gave the Timberwolves the lead back, but Jackson shaded Meredith and took her away for much of the second half on the offensive end and the Timberwolves could not find an answer.
The only three field goals that Spring Valley had in the final 11 minutes came courtesy of Meredith 3-pointers as she finished with a game-high 26 points.
Much of the Timberwolves’ issues came after Huntington switched to the 1-3-1 trap, using the length of Madison Slash out front to make it hard for Spring Valley’s guards to find openings.
Lucas said the timing of the move was calculated, considering that he does not go deep into his bench.
“The full-court pressure was doing the job, but I could see their legs weren’t going to last that long, so we went to ‘13’ and it’s our best trap,” Lucas said. “I don’t even like to trap anymore. I used to like it, but with this bunch it’s hard with this group.”
Lucas’ switch to the 1-3-1 trap came at the perfect time for the Highlanders, who trailed 60-41 midway through the third as Spring Valley used tempo to find open looks that the Timberwolves were able to knock down early.
However, the change in defense forced Spring Valley into 18 second-half turnovers, which quickly turned into transition opportunities that shifted the game’s momentum.
Huntington jumped out to an 11-3 lead before pressure by the Timberwolves forced the Highlanders into several turnovers and found the hot hand of Meredith, who knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers to get Spring Valley back into it.
Spring Valley used that momentum and a pair of Meredith 3-pointers to open the second quarter on a 17-3 run that produced a double-digit lead. The Timberwolves led 46-32 at halftime.
In addition to Jackson’s 22, the Highlanders got 20 points from Slash and 17 from Goodson. Katie Swann added 16 and Alezha Turner added 13.
Meredith was joined in double figures by three teammates — Brea Saunders (13 points), Caroline Asbury (12) and Ella Edwards (10).
MIDLAND 71, HURRICANE 42Cabell Midland used a balanced offense and suffocating defense to wear down Hurricane in the nightcap.
Cabell Midland (16-6) used a 17-2 run to open the fourth quarter to put away Hurricane (8-15).
The Knights placed all five starters in double-figures, led by Jazmyn Wheeler, who scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Jayda Allie scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half, including 11 in the fourth quarter as Cabell Midland turned a 12-point lead into what grew to a 32-point lead near game’s end.
Rylie Allie also connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points while Autumn Lewis added 13 points and 11 rebounds — six on the offensive end. K.K. Potter also netted 11 for Cabell Midland.
Hurricane was able to hang with the Knights early, but Cabell Midland used an 8-0 run – courtesy of a pair of Rylie Allie 3-pointers – to push the lead to double-digits in the second quarter. The Knights also got Wheeler going with six straight down low to loosen up the Redskins’ defense.
“We had the mismatch in the post early and Wheeler got six straight,” Midland coach Matt Adkins said. “That helps us get everyone going.”
Taylor Maddox banked in a 3-pointer from 30 feet just before the halftime buzzer to cut the Cabell Midland lead to 30-22 at the break. Maddox finished with 14 points to lead the Redskins. Maggie Odour finished with 11 points for Hurricane.