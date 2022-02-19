The Huntington High girls basketball team wasn’t going to be fooled twice.
The Highlanders avenged their only loss of the regular season, defeating Parkersburg 72-46 Saturday evening in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions girls championship game at the South Charleston Community Center.
It was the Big Reds first loss since Dec. 30.
In three meetings between the teams, the Highlanders (19-1) have won two. The first was a 39-point victory early in the season at home before falling by a single point when they faced the same Big Reds (17-5) on the road. On a neutral floor, Huntington made it look easy.
Huntington went the first four minutes of the contest without making a field goal and trailed 5-4 before Dionna Gray made back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Highlanders a lead. That sparked something for the defending Class AAAA state champs, who then got into and offensive rhythm and created some space between them and the opponent, leading 19-6 after the opening frame.
Both teams struggled with turnovers in the first half. Huntington and Parkersburg each surrendered possession eight times but the difference came where the Highlanders capitalized where the Big Reds could not.
The Big Reds had trouble answering the call from Huntington’s Imani Hickman underneath the basket. The senior collected rebounds with ease and created second-chance points to help Huntington build a 20-point advantage before Parkersburg’s Brilynn Florence scored just before the halftime buzzer.
At halftime, Huntington’s Gray was recognized as the MSAC Player of the Year and Huntington Coach Lonnie Lucas was named the MSAC Coach of the Year.
The Big Reds cut into the deficit in the third quarter using the long ball. Trinity Balog connected twice from deep and Riley Hilling added another, but after a slight lull in offensive production from Huntington, Jada Turner made a 3 and Hickman started the fourth quarter with a basket-and-1 to push the lead back to 20.
Turner finished with a game-high 22 points. Hickman tallied 17. London Hood led the Big Reds with 11. Balog scored 10. The Highlanders were a perfect 14 of 14 from the free-throw line.
It all added up to Huntington’s second consecutive Mountain State Athletic Conference title, capping off a near-perfect 19-1 regular season before entering sectional play Tuesday.