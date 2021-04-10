Huntington High is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA girls basketball, and the Highlanders’ reserves might be a top-10 team on their own.
Huntington’s backups scored 19 points and grabbed 21 rebounds Saturday in a 70-46 victory over Capital in the consolation game of the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions at South Charleston High School.
“Our bench played really well,” Highlanders coach Lonnie Lucas said of a crew that helped overcome a 15-point, 16-rebound performance by the Cougars’ Talayah Boxley.
Daijahnae Anderson scored nine points and pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds, and Amara Jackson scored six points and snagged eight rebounds off the bench. They backed starters Dionna Gray, who scored 17 points and snatched seven rebounds, Kaiti Swann, who scored 12 points, and Imani Hickman, who chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
The triumph helped erase the taste of a 78-59 loss at No. 4 George Washington on Monday.
“We got the bad out of our system,” Gray said.
The Highlanders (11-1) led just 19-16 after one quarter, thanks to a 3-pointer at the buzzer by the Cougars’ Kierra Brown, but pulled away in the second quarter with a 12-4 run to take control. By the half, Huntington High led 40-28.
Latahia Jackson’s free throw to start the third period sparked a 15-3 run that dashed any hopes Capital (8-7) had of coming back. The Highlanders built the lead with defense, holding the Cougars without a field goal for 6:35.
Huntington extended the lead to as many as 29 points in the second half.
“It was a good game,” Lucas said. “Capital is improving. [Coach Michael Cunningham] is doing a good job with them.”
Natalyia Sayles scored 13 points for the Cougars, who were hurt by 25 turnovers, seven on steals by Gray, a 5-foot-3 junior with seven offers from NCAA Division I schools. The Cougars made 16 of 44 shots, 3 of 10 from 3-point range and were outrebounded 45-35. Huntington made 25 of 69 shots, including a mere 4 of 23 on 3-pointers.