Huntington's girls showed why they're ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA on Wednesday night.
The Highlanders (7-0) jumped out to a 13-2 lead to start the game and never looked back on their way to an 87-47 win at George Washington (2-5).
"They played well," Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas said of his team. "I knew [George Washington's] guards would have trouble against our press. Everybody does at this point. We had some things falling right. That's the way I wanted to play, up and down the court. Any time you come up to George Washington and win I'm pleased."
"What I was looking for out of my team was just to compete and play hard," George Washington coach Jamie LaMaster said. "I don't think once tonight you saw them drop their heads. That's all I'm asking right now. [Huntington doesn't] miss many shots. They're undefeated number one for a reason."
Huntington's Dionna Gray led the game in scoring as she drained nine field goals (seven 3-pointers) for 25 points. Amara Jackson was right behind Gray scoring 18 points off seven field goals and she was 2 of 3 at the free-throw line.
The Highlanders had three other players in double-figure scoring. Mikayla Smith came off the bench and scored 14 points off seven field goals. Imani Hickman hit six field goals and was 1 of 2 from the line for 13 points and Jada Turner hit five field goals (three 3-pointers) for 13 points.
For George Washington, Finley Lohan led the way offensively with 14 points off five field goals (four 3-pointers). Alaira Evans drained three field goals (two 3-pointers) for eight points and Sya Smith hit three field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 2 of 2 from the line for nine points.
Huntington posted 29 field goals and was 3 of 5 from the line and George Washington hit 17 field goals and was 5 of 8 from the line.
Huntington started the game on a 4-0 run which turned into a 30-8 run after the first quarter. Jackson was most effective early as she scored 10 of her 18 points in the period off four field goals and two free throws. Gray also hit three 3-pointers in the first.
The second quarter was a tad more even as George Washington's offense found some life, scoring 12 points compared to Huntington's 16 and the Highlanders had a 46-20 lead going into halftime.
In the third quarter, Gray and Huntington pulled away by forcing multiple turnovers in a row and scoring off them. Gray rattled off three more 3-pointers and the Highlanders had their largest lead of the night at 69-24 with 1:45 left in the third.
"They're solid," LaMaster said. "They're athletic, they're quick, they shoot the ball well, you hold the ball a split second longer than you should and they're just snatching it out of the air and going the other way."
In the fourth, George Washington outscored Huntington 18-15 but it was too little too late and the Highlanders dribbled out the remaining minute on the clock before coming away with the 87-47 win.
Huntington moves on to face Spring Valley on Friday at 7 p.m. at home and George Washington is set to travel to Capital Friday for a 7 p.m. bout.