HUNTINGTON — Alezha Turner came into Thursday’s home contest for Huntington High against Capital knowing she only needed five points to eclipse 1,000 for her prep career.
When she reached that milestone at the 6:35 mark of the second period, the contest was already well in hand for the Highlanders as they went on to a 70-22 win over the Cougars.
“It feels good,” said Turner, a senior. “I worked hard at the beginning of the season so I’d get it.”
Turner, Huntington’s leading scorer on the season, said she didn’t feel any pressure to get the points needed to reach the benchmark for Thursday’s home game.
“Most of my games I’ve scored more than five points,” Turner said.
The Highlanders were already holding a 13-6 advantage over Capital at the end of the first quarter, and Turner’s layup on a Cougars turnover made the score 20-8.
Thanks to guard Katie Swann’s 12 first-half points, Huntington (10-6) went on to a 33-13 halftime lead. Swann, a junior, finished with a game-high 18 points.
“I didn’t play well against Woodrow Wilson [an 82-51 Huntington loss],” said Swann. “I wanted to recover and make up for the last game.”
Swann scored seven points in the first period, including the first of two 3-pointers she would make on the night that put Huntington ahead by five at 11-6.
Her second 3-pointer, at 7:25 of the second period, was part of a 10-2 run for the Highlanders over the first 2:24 of the period to push the lead to 23-8.
The Highlanders outscored Capital in the second half by a margin of 37-9 to seal the win.
Capital head coach Michael Cunningham said the flu bug has taken a toll on his team. Capital had to dress two girls just to give the junior varsity squad enough to play its game in Huntington.
Among those missing was the Cougars’ second-leading scorer Talayah Boxley. In her absence, Capital got a team-high 12 points from Natalyia Sayles, who also grabbed four rebounds.
Capital will travel to Nitro on Saturday for its next contest while Huntington will travel to Parkersburg South on Tuesday.