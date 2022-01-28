HUNTINGTON — Dionna Gray celebrated significantly more after Huntington’s girls high school basketball game than upon reaching 1,000 career points during it.
Gray, a 5-foot-3 senior guard, scored a game-high 16 points, including her 1,000th for her career, Friday night as the Highlanders defeated Hurricane 70-14 in the Lucas-Archer Gym.
Gray swished a 3-point jumper with 3 seconds left in the first quarter to give her 1,002 points. She made a 3-pointer 5:04 earlier to reach 999.
“It’s an accomplishment, but I wasn’t looking forward to scoring 1,000 points or anything,” said Gray, who has signed with Kent State. “Just as long as our team won, I was happy.”
After she scored her 1,000th point, officials stopped the game and allowed Gray’s teammates and coach Lonnie Lucas to present her with flowers and the game ball. Gray said she told Lucas none of that was necessary, but the veteran coach said he wanted to make sure the moment was special.
“I told our girls not to go in trying to force the ball to Dionna,” Lucas said. “She’d get her 1,000th point, whether in the first quarter, the second or the fourth.”
Lucas said as with most milestone-setting players he’s coached, Gray was nervous early in the game.
“She was a bit tight,” Lucas said. “We knew she’d get it and get it over with.”
Gray’s second 3-point basket gave the Highlanders a 20-6 lead at the end of one quarter and they never were seriously challenged. Huntington (11-0), top-ranked in Class AAAA, outscored the Redskins 15-0 in the second quarter and 35-8 in the second half.
Imani Hickman turned in a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds to go with six steals.
Maddy Young paced the Redskins (7-8) with eight points. Hurricane made just 6 of 39 shots (15.3%) and committed 21 turnovers.
The Highlanders return to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at home vs. Boyd County in the Coach Jim Morgan Classic. Hurricane visits Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. Monday.