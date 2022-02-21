Girls basketball sectional tournaments in the Kanawha Valley are set for Tuesday through Friday this week at various schools throughout the area.
All games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Two Kanawha Valley teams are state-ranked. Capital (12-10) is ranked eighth in Class AAAA and Nitro (12-8) is ranked sixth in Class AAA.
The Cougars are the No. 1 seed in Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 and will host No. 4 seed Riverside on Wednesday.
"In the postseason our records are 0-0," Capital coach Michael Cunningham said. "You're never gonna look past an opponent. I'm sure Riverside, they're down there practicing hard to compete and we'll work hard on our game plan."
Capital has lost five of its last six games but three of those losses were against Class AAAA top-five opponents (No. 1 Huntington, No 2. Morgantown and No. 4 Cabell Midland). Cunningham said the Cougars just need to stick to their game plan going into the postseason.
"[We] just need to play our game," he said. "Just bring the energy. The games that we lost, I kind of loaded my schedule so I wanted that good competition."
Elsewhere in the section, No. 3 seed South Charleston travels to take on No. 2 George Washington on Wednesday. GW is 0-1 against South Charleston this season after dropping a Feb. 7 matchup 42-30.
"We played them the first time here at GW and unfortunately we got off to one of the slowest starts in memory," GW coach Jamie LaMaster said. "If we can clean some of that up and a few other things, I think the two teams are fairly evenly matched. We just have to do the fundamental things."
Nitro is the No. 1 seed in Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 and is set to host No. 4 Point Pleasant Wednesday. Elsewhere in that section, No. 3 Winfield travels to No. 2 Ripley on Wednesday.
Class AA Region 4 Section 1 only has three teams and Charleston Catholic is the No. 1 seed, meaning the Irish have a bye in the first round of sectionals. The Irish will play the winner of Tuesday's matchup between No. 3 Poca and No. 2 Buffalo. That game will be at Buffalo.
"Coming into this game I just feel like we need to continue to maintain our defensive intensity," Catholic coach Wes Hevener said. "We're focused on getting stops as it relates to whichever opponent we might be playing."
In Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2, No. 1 Parkersburg hosts No. 4 Hurricane and No. 3 St. Albans travels to No. 2 Parkersburg South. Both of those games are on Wednesday.
On Wednesday in Class AAA Region 3 Section 2, No. 4 Midland Trail travels to No. 1 Herbert Hoover and No. 2 Sissonville hosts No. 3 Nicholas County.
All sectional championship games are scheduled for 7 p.m.m Friday at the higher seed except for Class AA Region 4 Section 1's championship, which will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday at the higher seed.