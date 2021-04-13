Four state-ranked Kanawha Valley girls basketball teams will take the floor Wednesday as sectional play opens in earnest around West Virginia.
Two of those four ranked teams can be found in Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 as George Washington hosts Riverside and South Charleston visits Capital. Both games are set to start at 7 p.m.
GW (11-3), the No. 3 team in AAAA, was riding a 10-game winning streak before its 54-53 loss to Cabell Midland in the Mountain State Athletic Conference title game Saturday. Still, Patriots coach Jamie LaMaster likes what he’s seen out of his team the last few weeks.
“There’s not an arrogance, but a true confidence,’’ LaMaster said. “You can see it in practice. There’s extra fire in their step, an extra quickness in what they’re doing, a little more intensity in what they’re doing. Sometimes winning breeds that.’’
The other semifinal in Region 3 Section has AAAA No. 8 Capital (7-6) going against SC as the No. 2 seed in the sectional. The Cougars are seeking their first winning season since 2011-12.
The Kanawha Valley’s other two AAAA squads are competing Wednesday in Region 4 Section 2 as St. Albans visits Parkersburg South — the top seed in the section — while Hurricane travels to Parkersburg. Those games are also scheduled to begin at 7.
In Class AAA of the state’s new four-class system, four Kanawha Valley schools open postseason play Wednesday. In Region 3 Section 2, Sissonville is the No. 1 seed and hosts Nicholas County, while second-seeded Herbert Hoover welcomes Midland Trail. Those games are also at 7.
In Region 4 Section 1, Nitro and Ripley secured the top two seeds and host Point Pleasant and Winfield, respectively, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Nitro (11-1), ranked No. 4 in the state, carries an eight-game winning streak.
The Valley’s remaining three teams compete in AA Region 4 Section 1, where Poca visits No. 2 seed Buffalo at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The winner advances to play at Charleston Catholic (7-4), the sectional’s No. 1 seed, at 7 p.m. Friday. The Irish, who received a first-round bye in the three-team section, hold down the No. 8 spot in the latest AA state poll.