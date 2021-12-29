Capital fought to the very end but the Cougars girls basketball team couldn’t overcome Boyd County (Kentucky) on Tuesday at George Washington High School.
Capital had a chance to take its first lead of the game with less than 10 seconds remaining, but Natalyia Sayles’ mid-range jumper bounced off the front of the rim and Boyd came away with a 66-65 win in game two of the West Virginia-Kentucky Battle of the Borders.
“[Boyd] had a real good team, they shot the ball well this evening,” Capital coach Michael Cunningham said. “I’m proud of my girls. The first half we came out flat. Second half we won each quarter. We just gotta keep fighting and keep building. These games like this are good for us.”
“We had the lead there and they hit some big shots,” said Boyd coach Pete Fraley, who earned his 500th win with Boyd on Wednesday. “They were cutting into our zone. Just fortunate that we were able to hang on there.”
Kyra Brown led the way in scoring for the Cougars (4-2) as she poured in 23 points off six field goals and was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Capital’s two other double-figure scorers were Sayles and Talayah Boxley. Sayles drained six field goals and was 4 of 4 from the line while Boxley hit four field goals and was 4 of 6 from the line.
Boyd’s Audrey Biggs led her team in scoring with 23 points off nine field goals and she was 3 of 6 from the free-throw line. Boyd (6-3) had two other double-figure scorers as Taylor Bartrum scored 14 points off five field goals and two free throws and Emilee Neese hit four 3-pointers for 12 points.
“[Biggs] got hot in that second quarter,” Cunningham said. “She got a couple shots on us. That’s been our thing. If we get that deficit early we gotta dig out of it. Hats off to Boyd County. They beat us today.”
Capital hit 20 field goals including four 3-pointers compared to Boyd’s 25 field goals and eight 3-pointers.
The teams traded blows in the first quarter and Boxley and Biggs went head-to-head with Boxley scoring six and Biggs scoring seven in the quarter. Boyd outscored Capital 17-16 in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Biggs was effective as she hit four field goals including two 3-pointers. Boyd started the quarter on a 17-2 run and pulled out to a 40-29 lead at halftime.
Capital fought back in the third quarter, though, going on a 7-0 run to cut Boyd’s lead to 40-34. Capital outscored Boyd 21-17 in the third and the score was 57-50 in favor of the Lions going into the fourth quarter.
With three minutes left in the game, Skylar Bishop put Capital within three, 64-61, with a field goal. Then, with less than a minute to play, Brown’s field goal put Capital within one point. A Boyd turnover gave Capital the ball with the clock running down but Sayles’ shot didn’t fall and the Lions game away with the win.
George Washington 50, Belfry (Ky.) 41: The Patriots (3-2) were the only West Virginia team to beat a Kentucky team on the first day of the WV-KY Battle of the Border.
GW was led by Alaira Evans who hit six field goals, including two 3-pointers, and was 3 of 4 from the line for a game-high 17 points. Kierstyn Fore was also in double-figures for the Patriots as she hit six field goals, including two 3-pointers, for 12 points.
For Belfry (4-6), Cushi Fletcher tied Evans' game-high 17 points as she hit seven field goals including three 3-pointers. Jenna Sparks was Belfry's only other double-figure scorer as she hit seven two-pointers for 14 points.
GW plays its next game of the WV-KY Battle of the Border on Thursday against Boyd at 7 p.m. at home.
Russell (Ky.) 56, Woodrow Wilson 44: Shaelyn Steele scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Red Devils over the Eagles. Steele hit nine field goals and was 5 of 5 from the line.
Russell had two other double-figure scorers as Bella Quin hit three 3-pointers and a 2-pointer to accumulate 11 points and Jenna Adkins hit six field goals for 12 points.
Woodrow Wilson was led in scoring by Lataja Creasey who hit four field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 2 of 4 from the line for 13 points. Woodrow’s other double-figure scorer was Abby Dillon, who scored 11 points off four field goals two made free throws.