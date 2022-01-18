Emily Lancaster made things look easy on Wednesday night at Alumni Arena.
Lancaster scored 18 points to lead Nitro and was effective on both sides of the ball as she forced multiple turnovers and led her team in rebounds as the Class AAA Wildcats downed Herbert Hoover 54-46.
“My girls play hard,” Hoover coach John Vencill said. “None of us got to practice [Monday] with the weather. [Nitro coach] Pat Jones does really good things. They run the floor well. Space out. They got bigs.”
Taylor Maddox was the other double-figure scorer for Nitro (9-2) as she scored 14 points.
For Herbert Hoover (6-6), Taylor Ray led the way with 16 points and Regan Geary poured in five 3-pointers for 15 points.
The teams traded blows early as Ray scored five points and Lancaster scored six to lead their teams in the first quarter as the game was tied at 9 after one period.
Nitro started the second quarter on a 10-0 run, led by six points by Maddox, but Hoover responded with a 7-0 run to make the score 19-16 midway through the period. The game was tied at 19 at halftime and Jones said his team didn’t get off to a good start.
“We’re not playing good basketball right now,” Jones said. “We’re taking steps back. I told them this late in the season we should be in drive. No school today. Half of them laid in bed until 11:30 and we came out and played like it was a Monday game.”
In the second half, Nitro looked like a different team.
The Wildcats started the third quarter on a 10-1 run as Lancaster got a steal and passed the ball down court to Maddox who made the score 29-20 with a layup.
Courtney Dunbar answered for Hoover with a 3-pointer with about 10 seconds left in the third but the Wildcats got the ball to down the court quickly on their next possession and Lancaster hit a buzzer-beating layup to give Nitro a 37-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“Emily had an outstanding game, but that’s Emily’s role,” Jones said. “Emily needs to be posting up. Then all she’s gotta do is turn and face the basket. We’ve been working on that in practice, and it’s showing.”
Hoover had its best quarter in the fourth as Geary hit four of her five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough and the Wildcats came away with the 54-46 win.
Nitro will host St. Albans at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and Hoover hosts PikeView at 7 p.m. Thursday.