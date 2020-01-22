It is said that timing is everything. It’s been everything keeping South Charleston from the top of the Class AAA heap.
In a game eerily similar to tight home losses against Class AA No. 2 Winfield and Class AAA No. 2 Cabell Midland, the Black Eagles again made crucial mistakes down the stretch, allowing two-time defending state champion Parkersburg to rally late and escape with a 50-48 win on Wednesday night.
Freshman Sierra Mason poked the ball loose from SC’s Myra Cuffee as SC was trying to work the clock down for a final shot and it was gathered by Taylor Miller, who was immediately fouled. The sophomore buried both ends of a one-and-one with 15.4 seconds remaining and Cuffee’s last-second jump shot on the other end from the foul line was off, giving the Big Reds a victory in a nip-and-tuck, defensive affair.
For Mason, it capped a tremendous fourth quarter in which she scored all seven of her points in a row, including a pivotal 3-pointer with 2:19 to go to tie the game.
Depth has been perhaps the No. 4 Big Reds’ biggest advantage all season, so with leading scorer Bre Wilson limited to five points — and even with early foul trouble, 10 first-half turnovers and a 4-for-24 shooting performance on 3-pointers — Parkersburg, as it has for the majority of the past three seasons, survived.
“A lot of times, people don’t understand how hard it is for freshmen to come in and play against seniors,” Parkersburg coach Scott Cozzens said. “They struggled early but I’ve been happy with the progress her and a couple of other young kids have made.
“[Mason’s steal] was the biggest play of the game.”
There were 14 lead changes and nine ties in the contest, and neither team led by more than three points in the second half.
But in home games against some of the state’s best teams, close just hasn’t been close enough for No. 5 South Charleston (8-3). Seven of SC’s 18 turnovers came in the fourth quarter and several were of the mental variety, including a pass from Genevieve Potter to a wide open Mia Terry that sailed out of bounds, costing the Black Eagles a layup that would’ve put them up three points inside of two minutes to go.
To Parkersburg’s credit, the Big Reds’ mastery of a plethora of different defenses is enough to give most teams fits, and Parkersburg (10-5) threw it all and the kitchen sink at the Black Eagles. Full-court pressures, three-quarter-court pressures, a 1-3-1 zone, a 2-3 zone, and though South Charleston was better than most at navigating them, the mental fatigue can sometimes outweigh physical fatigue.
Whatever the cause, South Charleston’s three losses have come by a combined 10 points.
“That [steal] was huge because it was at the end,” SC coach Gary Greene said. “But when you have a center loose for a layup and we throw it out of the ballpark — there were just so many mental mistakes in the fourth quarter out of some of our better players and it caught us. That’s a great team and I thought we played great defense for 32 minutes.”
Offensive footing was hard to find throughout with Parkersburg carrying a 6-5 advantage after the first quarter and SC entering the half up 22-20. The Black Eagles led for most of the contest from early in the second quarter on, but couldn’t get any breathing room as the Big Reds came up with enough plays to keep themselves in the game.
Tatianna Popa, a 6-foot-5 transfer who came in for the second semester, scored all five of her points in the third quarter and small contributions from several players equaled out to one big road win. Maddi Leggett led Parkersburg with 10 points, but she was the only double-figure scorer for the Big Reds.
Parkersburg will play its 16th game of the season at home and it will be its home opener. The team faced stiff competition in eight games at early-season tournaments in South Carolina and Tennessee, where the team won four games and lost four games. Its only in-state loss was a one-point setback at No. 1 Wheeling Park.
And while life after Shay-Lee Kirby and Madi Mace, two first-team All-State players a year ago, has been a process, the Big Reds haven’t flinched. Parkersburg may not be as dominating as it was a year ago, but more often than not it’s been enough and Cozzens believes his team is just scratching the surface.
“We’ve been grinding a lot of them out this year,” Cozzens said. “I’m proud of the character of this team, they never expect to lose.
“We’ve got some really good players and we have a whole bunch of good players. They’re interchangeable and it’s whoever is hot that night.”
Maliha Witten paced South Charleston with 16 points with Cuffee finishing with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Mason, Miller, Aleea Crites and Maggie Richards all had seven points for Parkersburg.