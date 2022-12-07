Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Nitro’s girls basketball team lost quite a few key pieces from a team that made the Class AAA state tournament last season.

The Wildcats graduated some of their most productive players in Lena Elkins, Patricia Ward, Danielle Ward and Emily Lancaster and this year Nitro has plenty of youth.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

