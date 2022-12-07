Nitro’s girls basketball team lost quite a few key pieces from a team that made the Class AAA state tournament last season.
The Wildcats graduated some of their most productive players in Lena Elkins, Patricia Ward, Danielle Ward and Emily Lancaster and this year Nitro has plenty of youth.
If Nitro wants to earn a repeat regional championship, it will largely be up to two talented guards in senior Taylor Maddox and sophomore Ava Edwards.
Maddox, who is one of two seniors on the team along with forward Natalie Nelson, leads the team in scoring over two games played with 35 points.
She looked like a true leader in Tuesday night’s 65-21 rout of Capital as she led the Wildcats with 23 points, draining all eight of her free throws while hitting three 3-pointers.
Maddox said her goal this year is to help the Wildcats go further than they did last year.
“We have goals and the goal is to make it to the state championship and make it further than we did last year,” Maddox said. “We have big shoes to fill and I feel like the two freshmen [Karson Jones and Kenzie Casto] and Hailey [Newsome] stepping up and filling in for the Ward twins, we can make it to the state tournament.”
Edwards has also been in double figures in both games she’s played this year as she scored 13 points against Robert C. Byrd in the season opener and posted 12 points on Tuesday.
Edwards was thrown into the deep end last year as a freshman and she’s swam ever since. She said she has more confidence with a year under her belt.
“Going into sophomore year I have more experience at the varsity level,” Edwards said. “I have more experience with my teammates. I have a better connection and better bond.”
Maddox and Edwards talked about what they’re doing as leaders to make up for graduated seniors.
“Ava and I hustle, we put in the work for the basketball team,” Maddox said. “I think that for me, I have to shoot more and average more points for us to win. As a leader I have to push everyone in practice and in games.”
“They had a big leadership role on the team,” Edwards said of last year’s seniors. “I have to take a big leadership role this year and help lead the team along with Taylor. We’re really young so we have to make sure all the freshmen and other sophomores can understand their role as well.
“It can be a challenge. It’s hard getting compared to a senior sometimes. I like the challenge.”
Maddox explained what she likes about this year’s squad.
“We have a great bond together,” she said. “We get along. There’s no problems between us and we hustle no matter what.”
Nitro coach Pat Jones is certainly happy to have Maddox and Edwards leading his team.
“To have Taylor back this year means a lot because we lost a lot last year,” Jones said. “There was a lot of firepower that we lost. Having Taylor out there to educate and rebuild this program helps a lot. She understands the game and she can help the younger ones.
“Ava has matured so much over the summer. She did everything I asked her to do over the summer. She lifted and got stronger. She can finish through contact at the basket. She can shoot from the outside, but not only that but she’s seeing the floor much better and her defense has improved. To be a sophomore and to basically be a leader on the court as a sophomore, I’m happy what I see two games in.”