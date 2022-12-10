Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

March -- and the state basketball tournament -- are a long way off, but it seemed a little closer Saturday as a pair of programs with championship pedigrees squared off in Nitro.

Guards Ava Edwards and Taylor Maddox combined for 33 points as the host Wildcats held on for a 41-36 victory against Parkersburg Catholic at Alumni Gym in Nitro. The decision snapped a 25-game winning streak for Catholic.