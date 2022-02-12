NEWTOWN — No. 7 Mingo Central came out on top in a matchup of top-10 Class AA girls basketball teams as the Miners defeated No. 9 Charleston Catholic 51-34 Saturday.
The Miners (12-6) got revenge on the Irish after Charleston Catholic defeated them 51-32 earlier in the season.
“It feels good to get this win, we felt like we should have got the win in our first game in Charleston but we just did not come to play when we went up there,” Mingo Central head coach Kim Davis Smith said after the win. “But we have made some adjustments defensively and we feel like that has really helped us in this second half of the season. We’re pleased that we are going into the right direction at the end of the season and we hope to build off of this win today.”
Mingo Central held Charleston Catholic to only one point in the first quarter and then limited the Irish to just 11 points in each quarter the rest of the way.
The Miners led 18-12 at halftime and then used a big third quarter spurt to push their lead up to 25-12 after a runner from freshman Addie Smith.
Charleston Catholic made one final run to try to fight back into the game as the Irish cut the Miner lead to 29-23 after a 3-pointer from Aurelia Kurby late in the third quarter.
Mingo Central answered with a 9-0 run as the Miners pushed their lead right back into double-digits at 38-23 following a transition bucket from Alyssa Davis.
“I think we were a little bit stagnant offensively tonight,” Charleston Catholic coach Hunter Moles said. “I thought the ball didn’t move very well and it got stuck on the perimeter from time to time, we kind of wanted to get into the paint a little more. I just don’t think we did a good job of attacking today.”
Smith led the Miners with 20 points, Madisyn Curry followed with 13 and Davis joined them in double figures with 12.
Charleston Catholic was led by Annie Cimino’s 12 points. Claire Mullen followed her with nine, and Kirby tossed in six.
The win for improved Mingo Central to 12-6 while Charleston Catholic dropped to 7-8.