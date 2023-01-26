Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

cchs mingo1
Charleston Catholic's Mary Rushworth (10) goes up for a shot guarded by Mingo Central's Jenna Sparks (12) and Alyssa Davis (right) during Thursday's game between the teams at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Addie Smith was hard to stop in the second half for Mingo Central's girls on Thursday. 

The sophomore scored 16 second-half points to help the Class AA No. 2 Miners down Class AA No. 9 Charleston Catholic 46-38 at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility. 

Rick Farlow covers sports.

