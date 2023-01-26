Addie Smith was hard to stop in the second half for Mingo Central's girls on Thursday.
The sophomore scored 16 second-half points to help the Class AA No. 2 Miners down Class AA No. 9 Charleston Catholic 46-38 at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.
Mingo Central (14-1) completes the regular-season sweep over the Irish (8-6) as the Miners bested Catholic 45-29 on Nov. 30 to open the season.
Catholic has dropped three games in a row.
Smith led all scorers with 21 points, and Catholic coach Wes Hevener said a couple defensive miscues allowed Mingo Central to pull away late.
"I think in the fourth quarter, we just had a couple missed assignments defensively," Hevener said. "We didn't stay with the ball. [Smith is] good. You have to know where she's at at all times. I thought their post players played really well. It's hard to beat a team like that when you make those mistakes defensively."
Aside from Smith, 6-foot-3 center Jenna Sparks caused trouble for the Irish off the bench as she tallied 14 points.
"She's a great player," Hevener said of Sparks. "I think she was the difference tonight. I think it was one of those things. Smith is going to get her points. I just think we needed to take the other players out of the game. It's a three-headed monster. [Madisyn Curry] can beat you too. We really try to focus in on those three players and try to make sure we make them make good, contested shots."
Curry finished with nine points, seven of which were scored in the second half.
Catholic's defense kept Mingo Central at bay in the first half as the Irish took a 20-17 lead into halftime.
Then, to start the second half, the Irish took their largest lead as Molly Messer hit a 3-pointer and Katherine Skinner hit two free throws to give the Irish a 25-17 advantage.
That lead didn't last, though, as the Miners went on a 12-2 run to take a 29-27 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter.
In the final period, Catholic left Smith open multiple times and she hit two 3-pointers, while Mingo Central was 6 of 7 from the line as a team to outscore the Irish 14-8 in the fourth.
The Miners outscored Catholic 29-18 in the second half.
"They came out and played man-to-man," Hevener said about Mingo Central's defense. "I thought they disrupted us a little bit offensively as far as the pressure was concerned. I thought we stood a little bit too much on offense. I thought we attacked the basket well; I just think we didn't finish at times. I don't know if we were tired. I don't think the focus was there the second half."
Hevener isn't discouraged by the loss.
"I don't think we're discouraged in the least," Hevener said. "With the schedule that we're playing, we're playing top-10 teams almost every night, which just gets us better. Tonight kind of exposed some of our weaknesses with the screen and roll that we have to clean up before the next time we step on the court. We just have to keep getting better every day."
Messer led the Irish with 16 points and Mary Rushworth tallied 10.
Catholic travels north to play Wheeling Central Catholic on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Mingo Central 46, Charleston Catholic 38
Mingo Central;9;8;15;14;--;46
Charleston Catholic;11;9;10;8;--;38
Mingo Central (14-1)
Curry 9, A. Smith 21, Sparks 14, Hall 2
Charleston Catholic (8-6)
Mullen 2, Rusworth 10, Messer 16, Skinner 2, Williams 2, Cimino 6