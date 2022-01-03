Nitro put together one of its best all-around performances of the season on Monday at Alumni Arena as the Wildcats downed Winfield 58-35 for their fourth-straight win.
"I thought we played outstanding tonight," Nitro coach Pat Jones said. "We've been preaching a lot of team ball. And I thought that tonight it showed a lot. We passed the ball real well, rotated a lot and got the ball inside when it mattered."
Nitro (5-1) was led by Danielle Ward offensively as she hit seven field goals for 14 points. Three other Wildcats were in double-figure scoring. Taylor Maddox hit five field goals (two 3-pointers) and was 1 of 2 from the line for 13 points. Ava Edwards and Lena Elkins each hit five field goals for 10 points.
For Winfield (2-4), Kaitlin Sayre was the leading scorer as she drained four field goals and was 4 of 4 from the line for 12 points. Kennedy Dean was Winfield's only other double-figure scorer as she hit four field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 2 of 2 from the line for 11 points.
Nitro tallied 27 field goals (three 3-pointers) and was 1 of 3 from the line compared to Winfield's 12 field goals (one 3-pointer) and 8 of 8 free-throw shooting performance.
Nitro outscored Winfield 11-8 in the first quarter. The Generals responded in the second quarter with 15 points as Sayre scored eight and Dean scored five but it wasn't enough for Ward and Nitro as the Wildcats tallied 19 points in the quarter to take a 30-23 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Nitro turned on the gas on both sides of the ball as the Wildcats outscored the Generals 15-4 in the third quarter and had a 45-27 lead going into the fourth.
From there the game was out of reach for Winfield and Nitro came away with the 58-35 victory.
"We've preached our pressure defense all year," Jones said. "I've told everybody since day one the Ward sisters are the glue to this team and when they're out there busting their rear ends, everybody just follows their lead."
Nitro moves on on to face Ripley on the road on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Winfield's next game is on Thursday at Sissonville with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.