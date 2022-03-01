As Patricia Ward watched her teammates ascend another ladder to cut down yet another net, she shrugged off a question about her performance, simply saying “It doesn’t matter if I get in the paper, just as long as we win.”
By the time Wednesday morning arrives, she will have accomplished both.
Along with twin sister Danielle, Patricia Ward has made her living out of doing the dirty work for defending Class AAA state champion Nitro for four years. On Tuesday night, the Ward twins delivered perhaps the most important stretch of their careers, and in doing so guided the Wildcats through quite a sticky situation.
Patricia Ward poured in 11 of her game-high 19 points and Danielle Ward chipped in four more during a closing 17-2 run as host No. 6 Nitro pulled itself off the deck and pulled away from stunned No. 5 Wayne in a 57-46 decision in a Class AAA Region 4 co-final at Alumni Arena Tuesday night.
With the win, Nitro advanced to the state tournament for the third straight season and earned the No. 4 seed. The Wildcats will face No. 5 PikeView at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 at the Charleston Coliseum.
With foul trouble a hindrance from the start, affecting point guard Taylor Maddox and post player Lena Elkins in particular, a minor injury to backup point guard Ava Edwards and an off-shooting night for center Emily Lancaster, the Wildcats (17-8) were running out of options, with Wayne seemingly taking command early in the fourth quarter.
But after winning a state championship game after co-Mary Ostrowski Award winner Baylee Goins was lost in the first quarter last year, the Wildcats weren’t about to relent. With any other team, Patricia Ward’s out-of-the-blue scoring burst and the Wildcats’ rally would be surprising. But for Nitro, it’s just engrained in its DNA.
“I’m exhausted,” Nitro coach Pat Jones sighed. “The Ward twins go unrecognized. I can’t even explain it. We’re going to go as far as our seniors carry us and today our seniors carried us.”
Indeed, the team’s four senior starters -- Danielle and Patricia Ward, Lancaster and Elkins -- combined for 41 points and 39 rebounds on a night in which the Wildcats outrebounded the Pioneers 52-23. Lancaster narrowly missed a triple-double, going for 10 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.
But they were tested from the jump by a Pioneers team that start three highly touted freshmen. One of them, Brooke Adkins, was whistled for three fouls in the first 2:11 of the game and it was only a sign of things to come. By the end of the first half, with Nitro leading 23-21, Adkins, Maddox, Elkins, Danielle Ward and Wayne’s Laneigh Brooks all had three fouls.
Brooke Adkins’ in particular seemed to disrupt Wayne’s offense, but with her back on the floor to start the second half, the Pioneers turned their attack around and seized a five-point lead at 40-35 at the end of the third quarter. Maddox was benched with 3:12 left in the period after collecting her fourth foul and Edwards played sparingly after being hobbled in a collision in the first quarter. That left Nitro with no point guard, and with Lancaster going just 3 for 15 for the game the situation was bleak against the Pioneers’ long, lanky and athletic half-court trap.
“Perseverance,” Jones said. “They just don’t give up. They listen, they answer and they respond.”
That answer and response came after Adkins fouled out with 4:51 remaining. She had just scored to put Wayne (17-7) up 44-40. Patricia Ward scored the next basket and followed that up with a 3 with 4:36 left to give Nitro the lead back. Brooks mustered a basket to temporarily give Wayne the lead again at 46-45, but from there the last 12 belonged to the Wildcats with the Ward sisters scoring the next 10.
“We had the lead, Brooke fouls out hurts us I think, trying to manage the foul trouble the whole game hurt us,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said. “We still managed it and then we hit that stretch when we couldn’t hit anything, we got a little rushed and I think sometimes our youth shows up a little bit.”
Even with significant stretches off the court, Maddox finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for Nitro. Brooks and Jasmine Tabor, Wayne’s only senior, each had 13 points for the Pioneers.