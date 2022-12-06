Nitro's girls basketball team had no trouble with Capital on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (2-0) jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back as they thumped the Cougars (0-3) 61-25 at Capital High School.
Senior Taylor Maddox was the game's leading scorer as she was 8-of-8 from the free throw line and drained three 3-pointer to score 23 points. Ava Edwards was the other double-figure scorer for the Wildcats as she posted 12 points.
Ashlyn Puffer led the Cougars with seven points.
Nitro coach Pat Jones said his team played with more energy than it had in its 45-44 season opener over Robert C. Byrd on Saturday.
"I thought we had more energy today than we did against Robert C. Byrd," Jones said. "I think the jitters were with us for a lot of that game against Robert C. Byrd. We boxed out and rebounded better today than what we normally have. We still have a lot of things to clean up. I was happy with the performance."
With the graduation of Lena Elkins, Patricia Ward, Danielle Ward and Emily Lancaster, Jones needs a new leader to step up this year and he said Maddox showed she is that leader on Tuesday.
"I got more energy out of her today too," Jones said. "Against Robert C. Byrd she was settling too much for the outside shot and I told her we have to get her to the basket more. We want to get her to the foul line. Today she listened. She shot well from the outside but I thought she got to the basket much better and finished at the foul line a lot better than what she did last season and this season."
Nitro's defense was strong as Capital were 9-of42 from the field and the Cougars turned the ball over 39 times.