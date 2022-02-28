Herbert Hoover’s Sasha Savetava (left) defends Nitro’s Taylor Maddox during a regular-season game. Both the Huskies and Wildcats will be vying for Class AAA state tournament berths Tuesday night in regional competition.
The Class AAA girls basketball tournament co-regionals are scheduled for Tuesday across West Virginia, with 16 teams having a shot to earn a berth in next week’s state tournament with a win.
Of those 16 teams, three Kanawha Valley squads are a win away from playing at the Charleston Coliseum in the state tournament that starts on March 8. All co-regionals are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
In Region 4, defending state champion Nitro (16-8) is coming off a 52-46 Section 1 title win over Ripley and will host Wayne (17-6). Nitro coach Pat Jones said his team is where it needs to be.
“We’re finally back to everybody is healthy, no injuries, no sickness,” Jones said. “You can really tell a difference in our pressure defense against Ripley. Wayne is a really good team, a young team. That’s what’s impressive. We just have to stay composed and stay under control. We have to limit the turnovers and box out. They have a lot of length and height.”
Herbert Hoover (13-10) fell just short of winning the Region 3 Section 2 title, losing to Sissonville 29-28 last week in the sectional final.
Hoover is down but not out as the Huskies have a chance at redemption in their Region 3 matchup at PikeView (15-7). Hoover and PikeView have history this season as the Huskies fell to the Panthers 60-58 on Feb. 12.
“We match up well,” Hoover coach John Vencill said. “We played them once earlier in the season and they beat us by two. They hit a couple of free throws. We had a couple of opportunities to score a basket at the end.
“We played them well the first time and we’ll take the things that we could have improved upon more and get ready for what they might throw at us. I’m pretty confident in my girls.”
In Region 3, Sissonville (10-13), which won the Section 2 title game over Hoover last week, is set to host Shady Spring (10-7).
“We’re coming off the momentum in the Hoover game,” Sissonville coach Chad McClanahan said. “We had some good defensive plays. We have a lot of girls playing really well on the defensive side.
“I’m sure Shady will come ready [Tuesday] and it’s going to come down to whichever team wants it the most. I’m just mentally preparing the girls. Every ball we’ve gotta have, and at this point there’s no time to take any plays off.”