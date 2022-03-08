The 2022 girls basketball state tournament is in full swing and the Kanawha Valley is well represented.
On Wednesday, two Kanawha Valley teams -- Nitro and Sissonville -- will play in the Class AAA quarterfinal games at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Defending Class AAA champion No. 4 Nitro will play No. 5 PikeView to cap the day, with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. The Wildcats are fully healthy coming into the matchup and coach Pat Jones likes where his team is.
"Finally everybody is [healthy]," Jones said. "Knock on wood, but we've been healthy since sectionals started. Everybody was back and ready to go. We're excited. I've watched some film on PikeView. They have a pretty good guard duo [Hannah Perdue and Anyah Brown]. I think we match up real well with them."
"[Perdue] handles the ball well, sees the floor well, shoots well," Jones said. "She really reminds me of a younger Baylee Goins. [Brown] can shoot well from the outside if left unattended. They have a lot of positives. The one thing that stands out is our size inside."
Another thing that could give Nitro the edge is experience. Though PikeView made it to the state tournament last year, it lost in the quarterfinals, while Nitro comes in as defending champion.
Despite losing Goins and Brooklyn Bowen, Jones said Nitro still has an experienced group of four seniors: Emily Lancaster, Lena Elkins, Danielle Ward and Patricia Ward. Taylor Maddox also had a strong showing in last year's title run.
The Wildcats have a mixture of youth in freshman starter Ava Edwards, but Jones said she doesn't play like a freshman.
"She's grown into the role and she's playing more of a sophomore-junior role now," Jones said. "She's starting to take that leadership role which I've been waiting on from her."
No. 8 Sissonville defeated Shady Spring in its regional co-final last week and earned its first state title berth since 2018.
The Indians have a tough opponent in No. 1 Fairmont Senior, which lost to Nitro in the Class AAA title game last season. Indians coach Chad McClanahan knows Fairmont Senior is dangerous but has a positive mindset going into the 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal game.
"Obviously Fairmont would be a tough task for any girls basketball team in the state," McClanahan said. "Obviously it's a tough draw but we get an extra week to continue to develop our team and we've been playing better as the years progressed.
"We gotta limit the live ball turnovers. Fairmont is really good about creating turnovers and getting easy layups. That's what we've been preparing for. Their offense goes through Marley [Washenitz, the state player of the year]. She's got size, speed, she can shoot in and out. They've also got Meredith [Maier] inside."
Sissonville's leading scorer is Kynadee Britton, who averages 15.1 points and 8.0 rebounds. Madison McCutcheon gets 10.2 points per game.