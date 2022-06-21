Nitro guard Taylor Maddox made a name for herself two years ago in the state tournament, scoring 30 points in a semifinal win over North Marion and 17 more in a championship-game victory over Fairmont Senior.
But when she looks around practice this summer, fall and winter, she won’t see much that will look like it did then.
The Wildcats graduated four senior starters last season, leaving Maddox as the only holdover that garnered significant playing time in Nitro’s state championship run two seasons ago. Now a senior, Maddox knows that while she may have introduced herself to the state in 2020, the legacy she leaves behind will be cemented in 2022.
“It’s a lot of pressure on me,” Maddox admitted at the Nitro Lady Wildcats Summer Hoops Shootout last week. “It’s hard but I’m going to get through it.”
Nitro will bring a string of three-straight trips to the state tournament into next season but the Wildcats will have to overcome plenty of uncertainty and a brutal section and region to get back again. Post players Emily Lancaster and Lena Elkins are both gone as are twin guards Patricia and Danielle Ward, all of whom were stalwarts over the last two seasons.
Maddox will have familiarity in coach Pat Jones and in point guard Ava Edwards, who split starts with Elkins last season and logged key minutes down the stretch. Natalie Nelson, the team’s only other senior, will be looked to for leadership as well but Jones said there’s little doubt that the team is Maddox’s heading into next season.
“I just told Taylor the other day that expectations are high for her this year – one, it’s her senior year and she has so much potential,” Jones said. “Basically, the ball is in her court. Ava is going to run the point but Taylor has to step up and I have to have a leader. Usually, it’s a senior I want to be my leader and I need Taylor to do that this year. I’ve got [infant twin daughters] now, so I’m not going to be in gyms or at fall leagues and all this stuff as much, I’ve got to have someone to show that leadership and get these girls rounded up and get them playing.”
Events like last week’s shootout allow Maddox to begin doing just that and both she and Jones saw plenty of things to like. Molly Murphy, a sophomore transfer from St. Albans is expected to help at a guard or small forward spot and Maddox tabbed freshmen Mackynzie Casto, Karley Evans and Karson Jones as impressive this summer as well. Junior Hailey Newsome, a 5-11 post player, missed the shootout with a minor ankle injury but Jones said her athleticism and speed could be crucial.
In taking a bigger leadership role, Maddox had her evaluator’s hat on as well.
“Ava and I, we have to see who we have,” Maddox said. “We have a lot of upcoming freshmen and a few players that don’t play on travel teams. It’s just work. People are getting work in.
“We lost a lot of players. It’s going to be difficult, but we have potential. I think we can do it.”
While the departures are certainly detrimental from a production standpoint, Jones said that in a different way, they’ve been beneficial for the players that are still around.
“I’ve seen some girls that have impressed me,” Jones said. “For once, they’re not just sitting around and waiting for basketball season. I’ve actually got girls that want to be in the gym and compete and get better every day. They want the opportunity to step on the floor because they realize there’s a lot of positions to fill from last year’s team.”
Just how rotations and roles fill out, that will be determined in the weeks and months to come. For now, Maddox’s goals for herself and the team are much more grounded in the present and she sounds like a leader already.
“We’re going to have to work hard,” Maddox said. “We’re going to have to practice all the time, put a lot of work in, come in when we don’t have to practice as a team and see who works well together and how we can do.”