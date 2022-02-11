Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Huntington's Amara Jackson (1) drives to the basket against South Charleston's Natalie Smith.

 RYAN FISCHER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- Huntington girls basketball coach Lonnie Lucas made sure the underclassmen on the roster got to compete with the seniors in Friday night’s Senior Night game at Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.

The steady influx of players by the Highlanders didn’t detract from their mission, which wound up a lopsided 73-24 win over South Charleston.

“You have to try to play everybody with the seniors,” Lucas said. “It’s what we do.”

Imani Hickman, one of the seniors on the roster, led the offense with 13 points, all in the first half. She had eight in the first quarter and five in the second.

“Be motivated,” Hickman said of her play on this special occasion. “Try to get the team going. Try to involved everyone.”

Hickman did the bulk of her scoring from under the South Charleston basket by either taking nice feeds inside or putting back misses.

“Be strong and use the body,” Hickman said. “Being a senior now, it’s always good to win this one.”

Huntington, top-ranked in Class AAA in West Virginia, is 15-1. The Highlanders are back in action Saturday at Morgantown. It will be their fourth game this week.

South Charleston (7-8) had no players in double figures. The Black Eagles are back in action next Tuesday at Cabell Midland.

Makayla Smith added 12 points and Jada Turner 10 for the Highlanders. They finished the game with 12 3-pointers.

Huntington got several baskets thanks to its press and cashing in on turnovers.

“We do a pretty good job with it,” Lucas said. “The girls are quick.”