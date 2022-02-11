Girls basketball: No. 1 Huntington routs South Charleston By David Walsh For HD Media Feb 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Huntington's Amara Jackson (1) drives to the basket against South Charleston's Natalie Smith. RYAN FISCHER | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON -- Huntington girls basketball coach Lonnie Lucas made sure the underclassmen on the roster got to compete with the seniors in Friday night’s Senior Night game at Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.The steady influx of players by the Highlanders didn’t detract from their mission, which wound up a lopsided 73-24 win over South Charleston.“You have to try to play everybody with the seniors,” Lucas said. “It’s what we do.”Imani Hickman, one of the seniors on the roster, led the offense with 13 points, all in the first half. She had eight in the first quarter and five in the second.“Be motivated,” Hickman said of her play on this special occasion. “Try to get the team going. Try to involved everyone.”Hickman did the bulk of her scoring from under the South Charleston basket by either taking nice feeds inside or putting back misses. “Be strong and use the body,” Hickman said. “Being a senior now, it’s always good to win this one.”Huntington, top-ranked in Class AAA in West Virginia, is 15-1. The Highlanders are back in action Saturday at Morgantown. It will be their fourth game this week.South Charleston (7-8) had no players in double figures. The Black Eagles are back in action next Tuesday at Cabell Midland.Makayla Smith added 12 points and Jada Turner 10 for the Highlanders. They finished the game with 12 3-pointers.Huntington got several baskets thanks to its press and cashing in on turnovers.“We do a pretty good job with it,” Lucas said. “The girls are quick.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesAdvancing bill would stop school workers from receiving annual leave days upfrontCapito tests positive for COVID-19, says she's asymptomaticAdena Barnette: WV Legislature trying to whitewash history (Opinion)After opposition, organization asks Charleston to 'delay consideration' of ARP funding requestsWVU football: Mountaineers have good options at running backWV local school board races would be partisan, lawmakers would control state ed policies under proposed changesRyan Pritt: On WVU, prep fans and a Super Bowl predictionCoal River Mountain Watch workers ratify first union contractGazette-Mail editorial: WV lawmakers going after poor again (Opinion)WV House overwhelmingly passes bill setting up state regulatory program for geothermal energy