Wayne's girls basketball team showed why it is the top team in Class AAA.
The No. 1 Pioneers used a strong defensive second half to stifle Class AAA No. 2 Nitro 53-38 at Nitro High on Thursday and Wayne remains undefeated at 12-0.
After opening the season with six wins in a row, Nitro (7-3) has lost three of its last four contests.
Wayne coach Wade Williamson said adjustments in the second half made the difference.
"I think in the first half, we played a little tight and they played a little free and they hit some shots," Williamson said. "That kind of made a big difference. We just talked at halftime about staying the course and doing what we're doing. In the second half we were able to make shots."
Williamson talked about the importance of his team's ability to win on the road against quality opponents.
"I think it's real important just because we want to come into environments that aren't always all that good for us and be able to play in situations when things aren't going our way and play through adversity," Williamson said. "I thought we played through that adversity this evening."
Nitro coach Pat Jones said his team grew despite the loss, but turnovers hurt the Wildcats late.
"Our team grew a little bit tonight," Jones said. "We had some players step up big for us that hadn't really been stepping up for us. At the end of the day we've been working on passes and we made a lot of careless passes in the second half especially. We go back to the drawing board. We'll watch film and we'll continue to grow from it."
Wayne's Laneigh Brooks had a big game as she led all scorers with 22 points. Brooks was 5 of 5 from the free throw line and drained three of Wayne's six total 3-pointers.
"Laneigh is just so consistent for us," Williamson said. "She's always around 10 points or so. She offensive rebounds a lot, she defensive rebounds a lot. She plays defense. She just does a lot of things that most people don't pay attention to. She made some big shots tonight."
Early in the game Nitro established a 10-5 lead as Wayne didn't make a field goal for the first three minutes of play. The Wildcats had a 10-7 lead after the first quarter.
The teams traded leads in the second but Wayne took a 24-23 lead into halftime and the Pioneers didn't trail for the remainder of the game.
Brooke Adkins, who didn't score in the first half, was a big reason why Wayne got some breathing room early in the second half as she scored seven-straight points to open the third quarter which willed the Pioneers to a 36-28 lead -- the largest lead for either team up to that point.
Adkins finished with 11 points, nine of which came in the third quarter and Wayne had a 40-31 lead heading into the final period.
"In the third quarter she got us going," Williamson said of Adkins. "She scores and scores a lot for us at times. She's capable of it and I think she finally got it when she made a few shots. It got her confidence going."
The final score of 53-38 was Wayne's largest lead of the night. The Pioneers outscored the Wildcats 29-15 in the second half.
Addie Adkins was Wayne's third double-figure scorer as she tallied 14 points.
Nitro had two double-figure scorers in Jaycee Sigmon (13) and Hailey Newsome (10).
Wayne kept Ava Edwards and Taylor Maddox -- Nitro's top two scorers -- at bay as they combined for 15 points.
Nitro's next matchup is on the road against Herbert Hoover on Jan. 17 while Wayne hosts Winfield on Jan. 17.