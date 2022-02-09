For as slow as the pace that Morgantown imposed, its response to its only real threat was equally as quick.
The Class AAAA No. 2 Mohigans answered a 10-3 third-quarter run by No. 9 Capital with a 10-0 spurt in just over a minute of game time, and that — along with some timely 3-point shooting and a merciless zone defense — was enough to send Morgantown to a 59-37 girls basketball win on Wednesday.
The game was the final contest of the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House held at the Walker Convocation Center at West Virginia State University in Institute.
The matchup between big-school state-tournament hopefuls promised to be a clash of styles and speed, with the Cougars’ ball pressure feeding its transition offense and Morgantown’s deliberate attack befitting its packed, disciplined defense.
But from the outset, Morgantown’s 2-3 zone had Capital’s number as the Mohigans (15-3) jumped ahead 14-4 after the first quarter and 27-11 by halftime, feasting on Capital turnovers (18), missed shots (Capital was 12 for 48 from the field) and their own offensive rebounds (10).
“I thought our kids did a good job of keeping Capital in front of them,” Morgantown coach Jason White said. “I thought our kids paid attention to who had the ball, kept them out of the lane and turned them into shooters … shooters over our defense.”
It would’ve likely been difficult for White to cook up a better start as Morgantown held Capital (11-8) to zero transition points and no points off of turnovers in the opening 16 minutes. Meanwhile, the Mohigans were content keep Capital out of the lane and let the Cougars attempt long jump shots.
The result was a 3-for-20 shooting start for Capital, a 16-0 scoring advantage in the paint for Morgantown and one group of frustrated Cougars. That included leading scorers Talayah Boxley and Natalyia Sayles, who combined for three first-half points on 1-for-9 shooting.
“I thought we did a nice job of getting back defensively,” White said. “We never let a leak-out beat us. Something we worked on the last two days in practice was making sure that number one, we went to the boards because I thought one way to keep a team from leaking out on you is to get some offensive rebounds. I thought [Sofia] Wassick did a nice job of getting back and Lily Jordan did a nice job of changing some shots around the rim, so when they did get into the paint, it wasn’t always a clean look for them.”
Coming out of the break, Capital seemed to relax, running more patient sets and taking advantage of a few Morgantown miscues in cutting the lead to 30-23 late in the third period. But two Capital turnovers and a pair of Mohigan 3-pointers helped make up a 10-0 spurt.
Down 17 again at 40-23 in the blink of an eye, the Cougars couldn’t mount another charge.
“We got deflated right after that,” Capital coach Michael Cunningham said. “We had the energy starting to flow back and a couple of those big shots they hit, it deflated the energy again. But these are the teams we want to play. We want to be at the Civic Center [for the state tournament] and that goal is still in reach.”
It has been a murderer’s row of a schedule of late for the Cougars, who have dropped six of their last 10. Five of those losses — to Class AAAA No. 1 Huntington, No. 2 Morgantown, No. 4 Wheeling Park, No. 6 Parkersburg and Class AAA No. 1 Fairmont Senior — have come against ranked foes.
While Capital hasn’t had much luck of late in terms of getting in the win column, Cunningham said his team has seen a variety of different styles against the state’s toughest competition, things he believes will be beneficial once the postseason begins. He saw Wednesday’s loss very much in the same vein.
“These games, you’ve got to learn from them,” Cunningham said. “We’ve got the film, we’re going to review it and we’ll be better next time.”
Mia Henkins had 13 points to lead Morgantown, hitting 4 of 5 3-pointers. Jordan scored 12 points and narrowly missed a double-double with nine rebounds with Lindsay Bechtel chipping in 10 points. The Mohigans made 8 of 14 3-point attempts but went just 3 for 13 at the free-throw line.
Kyra Brown had 13 points to pace Capital, with Boxley adding 12 points and 10 rebounds.