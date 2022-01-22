LOGAN — It was certainly no Picasso, but it was a win, and Logan High School girls basketball coach Kevin Gertz will take it.
Gertz’s Lady Cats, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AAA, overcame a slow start and came away with a hard fought 44-34 win over the No. 10 Winfield Generals Saturday afternoon at Willie Akers Arena.
It was a struggle for both teams.
Logan used a little push at the end of the third quarter, taking a six-point lead, and then tried to melt away as much clock as it could in the final eight minutes.
It worked.
“We just need to find ways to win and tonight we did,” Gertz said.
Logan improved to 11-2 on the season while Winfield dropped to 4-7.
The Lady Cats were coming off Wednesday night’s disappointing 49-39 home loss to No. 4 Wayne and also snapped a two-game skid. Logan had reeled off 10 straight wins to start the season.
Peyton Ilderton led Logan with a 15-point effort. She and Emma Elkins who sparked the Lady Cats.
Trailing Winfield 22-20 at the half and tied at 25-all late in the third on Natalie Blankenship’s corner 3, Elkins then hit a pair of free throws, and followed that up by canning a 19-foot jumper from the wing, giving Logan a 29-25 lead.
Then it was Ilderton’s turn. She netted a pair of foul shots, then connected on a 15-foot jump shot with six ticks to go, giving Logan a 33-27 lead after three quarters.
Winfield got within three points at 34-31 in the fourth quarter. Logan then began to milk the clock and drew fouls by the Generals.
The Lady Cats were able to sink 9 of 12 free throws in the final three minutes to pull away. The 10-point final margin was Logan’s largest of the game.
“It was a struggle and we’re struggling to score,” Gertz said. “Two-thirds of our shots in the first half were 3s. They were bad 3s. Because you have an open 3 it does not make it a good 3. We just struggled to score. We pushed the ball there in the first half. We just didn’t make anything.”
Kennedy Dean paced Winfield with 12 points. Kennedy Schilling had eight. Megan Taylor added seven points.
Elkins added eight points for Logan.
Winfield coach Derrion Williams said it was a tough game.
“I will say that it was a lot better visit to Logan this time as it was last year [a regional tourney loss to Logan],” he said. “Logan is ranked for a reason. We knew that they have good players and we knew Kevin would have them ready. Kevin and I talk all the time.”
Winfield led Logan 15-10 after the first quarter and seemed to frustrate the Lady Cats with its defense.
“Definitely,” Williams said. “The good thing about our team is that we can play either way. We felt like we needed to limit the amount of touches that Peyton Ilderton got. For the first half it worked. But again, I thought that our inexperience hurt us.”
Logan is scheduled to host Sissonville on Monday night in another Cardinal Conference clash. Winfield hosts Scott on Monday. Both games are set to tip off at 7 p.m.