No. 6 George Washington will venture up Interstate 77 to Parkersburg on Friday to face the No. 3 Big Reds in a battle between highly rated Mountain State Athletic Conference girls basketball foes.
But after Wednesday night’s happenings, it likely won’t be the last the two teams see of each other over the next few weeks.
No. 7 South Charleston’s 63-54 loss at No. 10 Huntington on Wednesday further cleared a once muddy race in the MSAC. Had the Black Eagles won out, they would’ve met the Big Reds in the league championship game scheduled for Feb. 22 at the South Charleston Community Center.
League positioning is determined by a points system that awards three points for a win and a bonus point for every league win a defeated foe picks up. Despite a head-to-head win over the Patriots, SC’s loss to Huntington puts GW firmly in control of its own destiny, even if the Patriots should lose on Friday night.
A clear six-team separation has formed in the league standings with the Highlanders at 5-4 in the conference in sixth and Hurricane at 3-6 at seventh. Barring any major upsets with teams from the lower half of the league upending any from the top, GW would finish at 8-2 in the conference, even with a loss at Parkersburg. The Patriots finish their slate at Spring Valley (3-3 in the league) and at Capital (1-7).
SC’s loss at Huntington was its third in the conference, rendering its win at GW inconsequential should the Patriots take care of business. Meanwhile, Parkersburg, with wins already over South Charleston, Woodrow Wilson, Huntington and Cabell Midland, would have to lose out against GW, Spring Valley and St. Albans to fall out of the title game.
But where the league gets really interesting is the race for the third-place game. Woodrow Wilson hosts South Charleston on Friday and that will likely decide things, again, barring any major upsets.
If the Flying Eagles can take care of SC and Hurricane to finish their league slate, they would carry a record of 8-2 into the MSAC tournament. GW defeated Woodrow earlier in the year, and the eight bonus points it would get from that win would top the six the Flying Eagles would get from their win against SC should the Black Eagles beat Riverside to close the conference schedule.
That two-point difference would send GW to the title game and Woodrow to the third-place game as the No. 3 seed, where it would meet Cabell Midland, if the Knights take care of business against Spring Valley.
Should South Charleston go on the road and beat Woodrow however, the Black Eagles would go to the MSAC consolation game as the No. 3 seed and Woodrow and Midland would likely end in a tie for fourth. The next tiebreaker goes to head-to-head which would favor the Flying Eagles and their 58-51 win over Midland.
Huntington meanwhile is locked into the fifth-place game unless it loses to Spring Valley and the Timberwolves can knock off either Midland or George Washington.
Postponements
Heavy rains affected several girls basketball games in the area on Thursday.
Class AA No. 1 Winfield was set to venture to No. 8 Chapmanville in a pivotal Cardinal Conference showdown, but that game was postponed. Charleston Catholic was also set to host Midland Trail in a rematch of a game won by the Patriots 50-44 on Jan. 6. As of press time, no makeup date had been set though both contests are expected to be rescheduled. Also postponed was Mingo Central at Wayne, rescheduled for Feb. 15.
One other game called off on Thursday night was a matchup between Class A No. 3 Summers County and Bluefield. That game will be made up in Bluefield on Feb. 19.