For most of the year, it seemed like there was a fairly clear idea of which teams might come out of sectionals and regionals across the state.
Yet over the last few weeks, a few teams that may have once seemed out of the picture have caught fire and are now peaking, while others once thought to be in a fairly secure position have faltered a bit. That could open the door for some drama as sectional play begins Saturday.
Here are a handful of teams to look out for once tournament time begins this week.
n Mingo Central (15-6): The Miners have won 10 of their last 11 contests and were doing a nice job of flying under the radar until a 53-48 win at No. 5 Wayne on Saturday put the state, and especially Class AA Region 4, on notice. With that win, Central cracked the top 10 for the first time this season, checking in at No. 10 in the Class AA AP poll released on Monday.
Central has two guards — senior Ziah Rhodes (21.6 points per game) and sophomore Scarlett Thomason (16.1 points per game) — that can each light it up. Rhodes is as athletically gifted as any guard in the state and Thomason has already canned 13 3-pointers in one game this year, giving Rhodes the perfect option to kick out to after a drive into the lane. The Miners, under first-year coach Kim Davis-Smith, also own a win over No. 9 Chapmanville and beat Class A No. 4 Summers County by 25 during their late-season surge.
Looking ahead, the Miners will likely get either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in Region 4 Section 2 and if seeding should play out, would play the Tigers for the sectional title. The teams split the regular-season series. Should Mingo win the section, it would host a regional co-final, likely against Nitro, Wayne or Winfield. But even if Chapmanville should prevail and Mingo is sent on the road, the Miners are hardly a team anyone is lining up to play in a one-game, loser-goes-home scenario.
n Herbert Hoover (15-7): The Huskies finished up their regular season with a 55-28 win over Roane County on Feb. 12 and will have at least a week-and-a-half of rest before putting their season on the line.
Hoover will depart from the rest of the Kanawha Valley contingent and join the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 fray. Currently, the region has one ranked team in No. 6 Lincoln, which is the favorite and resides in Section 1. With seeding expected to come out on Tuesday, Hoover would appear to be in a three-way race for Section 2’s No. 1 seed with Braxton County (15-5) and Lewis County (12-8). Lewis owns a pair of wins over Braxton and Hoover has played neither this season.
Should the Huskies fall to the third seed, they will play next Saturday. A top-two seed would give them a first-round bye and a longer wait until next week.
Regardless of when Hoover finally does play, the team is a threat — with a favorable region — to get all the way to Charleston. Allison Dunbar is one of the premier scorers in Class AA and statewide, finishing off the regular season averaging 22.3 points per game and ending her career as the school’s all-time leading scorer on both the boys or girls sides.
Whoever wins Section 2 will likely miss a date with Lincoln and will host a regional co-final with a chance to advance to the state tournament.
n Morgantown (10-10): After a 2-6 start, the Mohigans have evened their record and are riding a five-game winning streak that includes victories over Summers, No. 7 South Charleston and No. 9 Martinsburg.
The team is just four seasons removed from finishing off a Class AAA three-peat, and coach Jason White is still at the helm of a program that has gathered serious momentum entering crunch time. Kaitlyn Ammons, a 6-foot-3, junior post player is one of the state’s most highly sought after recruits and she is surrounded by capable shooters that seem to be finding their touch.
The road to Charleston isn’t an easy one for Morgantown as the Mohigans are in Class AAA Region 1 Section 2 field with three other teams — No. 8 University (14-7), Buckhannon Upshur (13-8) and Preston (12-8) — that all have winning records. Looming on the other side of the region is No. 1 Wheeling Park (19-3) and the Mohigans are 0-4 against University and Wheeling Park this year.
But Morgantown seems to have made significant strides, especially lately. And in a one-game scenario, it probably isn’t wise to count out White and his team just yet.
n PikeView (12-8): The Panthers have played one of the most rugged schedules of any team in Class AA and it could have them prepared for big things in the postseason.
Quietly, PikeView has won six of its last eight games with both losses coming to Class AAA opponents at the Big Atlantic Classic and both games were close — a five-point defeat to University and a seven-point loss to Spring Valley.
With a pair of 6-footers under the rim in seniors Shiloh Bailey (6-foot) and Laken McKinney (6-2), the Panthers present a matchup problem for nearly anyone they face. McKinney has been especially hot lately, averaging 22 points per game over the team’s last four contests.
The Panthers just beat a pair Class AA Region 2 Section 2 foes — Bluefield and James Monroe — by double figures a week ago and should they win their section, would likely host either No. 7 Wyoming East (13-4) or Westside (14-6). The Panthers are a combined 3-0 against those two teams with a game against the much-improved Warriors slated for Monday night.
•••
Like Hoover, Nitro’s slate came to an end last week as well, finishing on a sour note in a 74-58 loss to No. 2 Winfield.
The Wildcats finished the regular season at 16-6, and after going 0-3 against the Generals and No. 5 Wayne, will in all likelihood get the No. 3 seed in Class AA Region 4 Section 1.
Nitro’s season has ended at Wayne in a sectional semifinal two straight years and it’s likely the Wildcats will again put their season on the line against the Pioneers on the road provided Nitro gets past the sixth seed in the section, likely winless Poca.
The season has included some ups and downs for Nitro, but now with over a week to rest and think about it, the Wildcats have a couple of questions to answer.
First, how can the team improve against double teams on All-State guard Baylee Goins, who is averaging a Cardinal-Conference-best 24 points per game heading into the postseason? The junior’s scoring exploits are very much in line with her career’s, but Nitro has struggled to find consistent support both in terms of ball handling and scoring when opponents throw more than one defender her way. In a win-or-go-home situation, the Wildcats can be assured they will see that very thing once their sectional begins next week.
“A lot of them play like they practice,” Nitro coach Pat Jones said after the loss on Saturday. “I don’t get 100 percent in practices and I don’t get 100 percent in games and in the end, that makes a big difference in the outcome of ball games.
“If I knew the answer, we’d have won that game. We practice with seven or eight girls on defense against the starting five, double teaming people. But when you play like you practice, you see it. I’ve got to have girls that want to give 110 percent in practice so it carries over to a game. I get 100 percent out of several, but not 13 or 14 girls and that’s the biggest problem.”
•••
As for the Generals, Winfield locked up a Cardinal Conference crown with the win and can go unbeaten in league play with a win at Chapmanville on Wednesday.
It would be a nice feather in the cap for the Generals, who won the league crown in 2017 and watched Wayne and Chapmanville win the last two titles despite having the bulk of that 2017 squad still in the fold.
But Winfield (19-2) isn’t about to start celebrating now. From the outset, coach Kelsey Spang and players have reiterated their goals lie in reaching the state tournament and doing damage once there. Even in the wake of wrapping up a league title, that didn’t change.
“As wonderful as that would feel, come postseason season, everyone has a clean slate,” Spang said. “You have to take every single game, 100 percent seriously. It’s a big game every game. It’s awesome for those girls to have that accomplishment but come postseason, we have to have a narrow field of vision.”
“It just puts us in a good spot for sectionals and we just want to get to states,” senior forward Lauren Hudson said. “That will really help us push.”