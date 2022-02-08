Maybe the Huntington girls filled up on Par Mar stores coffee Monday morning.
The Highlanders (14-1) weren’t fazed by the early hour of their 8:30 a.m. high school girls basketball game with Parkersburg South (5-9), routing the Patriots 68-40 in the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University in Institute.
Huntington, top-ranked in Class AAAA, jumped to a 23-0 lead, led 33-4 after one quarter and 42-8 after Ella Giles’ basket with 4:29 left in the second quarter.
South outscored Huntington 32-26 the rest of the way, to the chagrin of Highlander coach Lonnie Lucas.
“We were all right while we were asleep,” Lucas joked. “It’s when we woke up that we had problems.”
Huntington never was in danger. The Patriots pulled no closer than 24 points. The Highlanders, though, became lackadaisical with their passing and defense on occasion, turning the ball over 21 times. Huntington also made just 7 of 18 free throws.
“The first quarter we played like we meant it,” Lucas said. “We had a big letdown in the second half.”
Dionna Gray led the Highlanders with 17 points. Amara Jackson scored 12, Imani Hickman 11 and Lacee Smith 10. Hickman and Makayla Smith each grabbed 10 rebounds. Corrie Rhodes led the Patriots with 10 points.
Huntington returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at No. 3 Cabell Midland (11-3).
PARKERSBURG 67, SPRING VALLEY 49: The Big Reds (13-4) outscored the Timberwolves 22-8 in the fourth quarter to break open a close game.
Parkersburg led 45-41 after three quarters, as Spring Valley used a 19-9 streak to trim a 14-point halftime deficit to one. The Timberwolves were within 45-42 after a free throw by Haleigh Crum to begin the fourth quarter, but Trinity Balog took over for the Big Reds. The 5-foot-9 sophomore guard scored six consecutive points and nine of the next 11 as Parkersburg built the lead to 59-46.
The Big Reds took advantage of the absence of Spring Valley standout Allie Daniels, who injured her lower leg in the second half and was helped from the court.
Blalog finished with 19 points. Kisten Roberts scored 18. Haleigh Crum scored 13, Daniels 12 and Dria Parker 11 for the Timberwolves (10-7), who visit Fairland (19-2) at 6 p.m., Wednesday.
LINCOLN COUNTY 52, LEWIS COUNTY 42: The Panthers (5-8) used a relentless fast break to run away from Lewis County (8-10).
Lincoln County’s fast pace wore on Lewis County, which committed 21 turnovers to Lincoln County’s 11. The Panthers turned those miscues into 17 points.
“We didn’t know much about them,” Lincoln County coach Randy Adkins said. “Playing fast is our plan every game. We like to get the ball up and down the floor.”
The Panthers broke an 8-8 tie to take a 24-20 halftime lead, then outscored Lewis County 13-8 in the third quarter to take control.
Kenley Kveton led Lincoln County with 14 points. Elizabeth Blankenship scored 11. Freshman Bryn Hunt scored 15 points for Lewis County and Emma Pinkney scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
Adkins said he was pleased with his team considering its start-and-stop routine because of weather and COVID-19.
“I’m proud of us,” Adkins said. “We hadn’t played in a while. We came out and played with a lot of energy.”
Adkins said the Panthers will need to continue to play well, especially with a game Wednesday at Wayne and at home Thursday vs. Nitro.
“I hope we can start to get on a roll,” Adkins said. “It’s been hard being off so much.”