It’s playoff prep basketball time in West Virginia.
Girls sectional semifinals ramp up this week throughout the Mountain State as most first-round games will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Kanawha Valley’s 13 girls squads will compete for a trip to regionals and, ultimately, the state tournament which is set for March 8-11 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Higher-seeded teams will host all games and all games are set for 7 p.m.
Most finals are on Friday and teams that make the sectional final automatically advance to next week’s regionals, meaning the losing team in the final will still earn a regional berth. Sectional winners will have home court advantage during regionals.
Class AAAA
The Kanawha Valley is well-represented in the state’s highest classification as six Valley teams are playing for a regional berth.
George Washington is the No. 1 seed in the Region 3 Section 1 field.
The Patriots (14-7) will host No. 4-seeded Capital (0-21) on Tuesday and GW coach Jamie LaMaster said he isn’t sleeping on Capital coach Michael Cunningham and the Cougars.
“We played them in the regular season first time around,” LaMaster said. “I know things haven’t gone well for Coach Cunningham this year in terms of wins and losses but it is postseason basketball. It’s a sectional game and it’s also an elimination game. Neither team wants to be eliminated so I expect both teams to play hard and play for their lives.”
GW, which is ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA, downed Capital 63-35 in the lone regular season matchup between the teams on Jan. 13.
The other game in Region 3 Section 1 is between No. 3 Riverside and No. 2 South Charleston on Tuesday at South Charleston High.
South Charleston (12-10) has won six of its last nine games while Riverside (9-13) is 3-3 in its past six contests.
The Mountain State Athletic Conference members met once in the regular season when South Charleston won 67-38 on Jan. 13.
In Region 4 Section 2, St. Albans is the No. 1 seed and will host No. 4 Hurricane on Wednesday.
The Red Dragons (12-10) have lost seven of their last eight but are coming off a 64-52 win over South Charleston.
Hurricane (10-11) has won three of its last four games, including victories over state-ranked George Washington and Winfield.
St. Albans coach Rick Steele said his team has to play as a unit in order to advance to Friday’s final.
“As long as we play team ball, stick together and communicate offensively and defensively, I think we’ll be OK,” Steele said. “We have to pay attention in practice and execute the things that we’re trying to do. Execution is going to be a real big key.”
St. Albans bested Hurricane 54-29 on Jan. 11 in the lone meeting between the teams this season.
No. 2 Parkersburg hosts No. 3 Parkersburg South in the other matchup in Region 4, Section 2 on Wednesday.
Class AAA
Four Kanawha Valley teams are playing in Class AAA sectionals.
In Region 3, Section 2, No. 4 Herbert Hoover (6-16) makes the trip to Lewis County to face the No. 1 Maids (17-5) on Wednesday.
Lewis County, which has a state ranking of No. 6 in Class AAA, has won five games in a row.
The teams met once in the regular season and Lewis County earned a 66-58 road victory on Dec. 27.
Elsewhere in Region 3, Section 2, No. 2 Sissonville will host No. 3 Nicholas County on Wednesday.
Sissonville (11-10) earned a state tournament berth last season and has won three of its last four.
Nicholas County (9-11) has lost four in a row heading into the playoffs.
The teams did not meet in the regular season.
Sissonville coach Chad McClanahan said his team has been playing well at the right time.
“The girls have been jelling,” McClanahan said. “As coaches we’ve been working on defense and made some adjustments. We’re doing different things. The results are showing. The girls are playing hard and very unselfish. We’ve been moving the ball well on offense.”
In Region 4 Section 1, No. 1 Ripley hosts No. 4 Point Pleasant on Tuesday while No. 2 Nitro hosts No. 3 Winfield in a Cardinal Conference matchup Tuesday.
Nitro (11-11) went on a seven-game losing streak at the end of January and beginning of February but the Wildcats have since won two of their last three and coach Pat Jones said his team is rebuilding confidence.
“Our confidence has really grown,” Jones said. “We went on a nice little losing streak there for about six or seven games and that kind of took down our morale. The girls are practicing hard and playing hard and that’s all we can ask for this late in the season. Every team is 0-0 now. You’re six games away from winning the state championship and that’s what we have focus on and take it a day at a time.”
Winfield (12-9) has first-year coach Andy Johnson at the helm and Jones has the utmost respect for the Generals.
“They’ve really grown team-wise over the season,” Jones said of Winfield. “They’re playing really good team ball and they’re physical. That’s one thing we have to prepare for. That’s what I told the girls in practice. They’re a good team and I think Andy has done a good job with them this season being his first year.”
Johnson has a mutual level of respect for the Wildcats.
“Nitro is a very well-coached team and they have a lot of talented players there,” Johnson said. “Karson Jones, the girl in the middle, she’s playing really good. She’s one of the better post players that we’ll face. We’ll have to play well but we’re excited to go over there and see how it shakes up.”
The conference foes played twice this season with Nitro winning the first matchup on Dec. 8 49-42 before Winfield won the Feb. 6 contest 61-56.
Nitro is ranked No. 8 in Class AAA while Winfield is right behind the Wildcats with a Class AAA No. 9 ranking.
Class AA
Charleston Catholic is the No. 1 seed in the Region 4 Section 1 tournament and the Irish (12-10) will host No. 4 Buffalo (4-17) on Wednesday.
Catholic is 2-0 against Buffalo in the regular season with a 48-14 win on Dec. 7 and a 58-28 win on Jan. 10.
Catholic coach Wes Hevener said Buffalo mixed it up defensively in the regular season matchups and his team has to be ready for that.
“The two times we played them, they came out and did a lot of things defensively,” Hevener said. “We have to be prepared for any type of defense they can throw out. Whether it’s 2-2 or man-to-man. We just have to be prepared offensively.”
Charleston Catholic is ranked No. 7 in Class AA.
Elsewhere in the section, No. 2 Poca (7-15) hosts No. 3 Clay County (8-14) on Wednesday.
The teams met twice in the regular season and Poca won both contests.