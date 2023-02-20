Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It’s playoff prep basketball time in West Virginia.

Girls sectional semifinals ramp up this week throughout the Mountain State as most first-round games will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags