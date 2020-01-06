A new team sits atop the girls basketball rankings in both Class AAA and Class AA with several other squads on the move in the latest AP poll released on Monday.
Wheeling Park (7-0) takes over the top spot in the big-schools poll, riding an undefeated record and a win over former No. 1 and defending-state-champion Parkersburg (6-5). The Big Reds checked in at No. 4 with Greenbrier East (9-1) and Cabell Midland (8-0) tied for second. The Knights were unranked in the preseason poll.
South Charleston (5-1) moved up a spot to No. 6 with George Washington (3-3) dropping from fourth to ninth.
In Class AA, North Marion (8-0) assumed the top position, replacing Fairmont Senior (5-2) which fell to third. Winfield (6-1) is the top ranked team in the Kanawha Valley as the Generals came in at No. 2 with Nitro checking in at No. 7, falling two spots from fifth. Winfield was sixth in the preseason poll.
St. Joseph (11-0) maintained the top spot in the Class A poll with Parkersburg Catholic, Summers County, Gilmer County and Wheeling Central rounding out the top five.