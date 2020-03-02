The highly anticipated top-7 matchups in Class AAA Region 3 co-finals have come to fruition and will be contested Tuesday.
But those contests account for just two of five co-final games this week that feature a Kanawha Valley team. All five now sit one win away from a state tournament berth.
Here is a look at all five of those matchups:
CLASS AAA REGION 3
No. 3 Greenbrier East (20-4) at No. 7 South Charleston (17-6): The Black Eagles earned a 51-44 win at George Washington on Friday, earning the right to host its side of the co-finals. Yet there is nowhere to hide in perhaps the toughest region in the state and the Spartans present plenty of problems for SC to deal with.
All year long, the Black Eagles have leaned on its sound, stingy defense. In the Spartans, SC will see one of the most offensively balanced teams it’s played all year. Senior forward Haley McClure is a player of the year candidate and a force not only from the perimeter, but also on the offensive glass, where she often creates her own offense. Sophomore guard Amya Damon has only improved since bursting on the scene as a freshman last year and the two are surrounded by capable shooters in Taylor Dunbar, Emma Dotson, Kate Perkins and Cadence Stewart off the bench.
The teams did not meet in the regular season. Both teams lost in the state semifinals a year ago.
“Anytime you can play at home with everything on the line, you’ve got to feel more comfortable,” SC coach Gary Greene said. “We’ll have to play better than we did [on Friday]. We’ll have to be ready for it and I’m elated we’ve gotten home-court advantage.”
No. 5 George Washington (14-10) at No. 4 Woodrow Wilson (18-5): It seems like an eternity ago that GW completed a two-game season sweep over the Flying Eagles and much has changed since then. Woodrow has the look of a team peaking at the right time after its 78-55 dismantling of East in Fairlea on Friday. The Patriots meanwhile have lost three of four, albeit against East, South Charleston and No. 2 Parkersburg.
Rebounding and turnovers have hurt GW as of late and Woodrow has excelled in both areas at the same time. Freshman ball-hawking point guard Keanti Thompson has broken into the starting lineup and has been a spark plug for the Flying Eagles with Victoria Staunton, Jamara Walton and Olivia Ziolkowski using their physicality to dominate the glass. All that doesn’t even count leading scorer Liz Cadle.
GW’s Kalissa Lacy scored 34 and 31 points in the team’s two wins over Woodrow and will likely have to be as good yet again for the Patriots to be successful.
“We played SC twice now, Woodrow twice and East twice – Region 3 is just really difficult,” GW coach Jamie LaMaster said. “I was going to have to play one of them and whichever one fell my way, that’s who we were going to prepare for.”
CLASS A REGION 3 — WEDENSDAY
Charleston Catholic (14-10) at No. 4 Summers County (18-6): The Irish may be the biggest underdog of the remaining Valley contingent, but that’s never stopped Catholic from pulling off postseason upsets before.
The Bobcats picked up a 63-47 win at Catholic in the teams’ only meeting of the regular season and feature one of the best backcourt duos found anywhere in the state in junior guards Taylor Isaac and Gavin Pivont. The Irish use their swarming defense and are 13-3 when allowing 45 points or less this season. Catholic made the state tournament as a sectional No. 4-seed two seasons ago.
CLASS AA REGION 4 — THURSDAY
Logan (10-14) at No. 2 Winfield (22-2): On the other side of the coin, the Generals, at least on paper, may be the Valley’s safest bet to earn a trip to the state tournament.
Winfield has beaten Class AA opponents by an average of 35.4 points this year and is 17-0 against double-A competition. That includes a 31-point win at Logan (79-48) on Feb. 13.
In the Wildcats, Winfield will see yet another explosive scorer in a league full of them. Sophomore Peyton Ilderton looks to register what would perhaps be the biggest upset of the postseason.
“We’ve got to stay focused,” Winfield point guard ZZ Russell said. “[A sectional final win over Nitro] was a good win, but now we’ve got to focus on Thursday. We’re looking forward to bigger things this year, so we can’t be content.”
No. 8 Nitro (19-6) at Lincoln County (17-8): Speaking of Wildcats and explosive scorers, junior guard Baylee Goins has poured in 44 and 39 points in her last two postseason games. The 44 was enough to get her team past Wayne on the road, halting a streak of three-straight season-ending losses to the Pioneers. The 39 wasn’t enough as Winfield earned a 21-point win on Friday.
And therein lies the rub for the Wildcats. In order to continue to advance, Goins will need more scoring help. In the same two games Goins has combined to score 83, the rest of her team has combined to score 42.
“Leadership,” Nitro coach Pat Jones said. “We’ve got two seniors [guard Haley Carroll and forward Olivia Collier] that have to pick these girls up. Our seniors are going to decide how far we go this season.”
The Wildcats and Panthers didn’t play in the regular season.